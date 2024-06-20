The Big Picture Yeon Sang-ho, known for Train to Busan, teams up with Alfonso Cuarón for the movie adaptation of his webtoon Revelations on Netflix.

Revelations follows a pastor and detective in a missing persons case. It stars Ryu Jun-yeol and Shin Hyun-been, with Choi Gyu-seok as the screenwriter.

Produced by Wow Point, the film aims to thrill audiences worldwide.

Award-winning South Korean film director and screenwriter Yeon Sang-ho, popularly known for the 2016 hit Train to Busan and its 2020 sequel Peninsula, has a new project in the works with Netflix, marking one of many collaborations with the streamer. Sang-ho is set to direct a movie adaptation of his own Korean webtoon, Revelations, with the help of Alfonso Cuarón, who will executive produce and consult on the project.

The Hollywood Reporter recently announced the exciting partnership. Yeon could not be more delighted to work with the Oscar-winning filmmaker on the Revelations movie, saying: "Alfonso Cuarón, known for masterpieces like Children of Men and Gravity, has greatly influenced my work as a director,"he said. "I am thrilled at this opportunity to collaborate with him on shaping Revelations, and I have high expectations for our partnership."

Yeon’s past collaborations with Netflix, he gained international recognition thanks to Train to Busan, after which he directed three projects for the streaming giant, namely, the sci-fi feature Jung_E and the successful series Hellbound and Parasyte: The Grey. Hellbound Season 2 is currently in development. As for Cuarón, who received an Oscar nod for his work on Roma for Netflix, his next project is the psychological thriller miniseries Disclaimer, starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

What to Expect in Sang-ho’s ‘Revelations’?

Close

Sang-ho’s Revelations focuses on a missing persons case and follows a pastor and a detective, each driven by their own beliefs. When a man named Yang-rae visits the pastor’s church, the pastor receives a divine revelation identifying him as the one who abducted his son, and he sets out to get justice. Ryu Jun-yeol (The King) plays Min-chan, the pastor of a small church in a provincial town, while Shin Hyun-been (Hospital Playlist) acts as the detective Yeon-hee, who is tracking Min-chan and Yang-rae, the culprit suspected of kidnapping in the missing-person case.

The upcoming film will see a reunion between Sang-ho and screenwriter Choi Gyu-seok, who was a scribe for Hellbound and has worked with the director on his webcomics. Furthermore, Revelations is produced by the global production company Wow Point, who have high hopes for the project as they shared, "With two globally renowned creators coming together, we sincerely hope that Revelations will thrill audiences worldwide." The company's recent projects include the Netflix series The Bequeathed and Parasyte: The Grey, an adaptation of the Japanese manga Parasyte.

Although no release date has been set yet for Sang-ho’s Revelations, stay tuned to Collider for further information. In the meantime, you can stream the director's popular film, Train to Busan on Netflix.

Train to Busan Release Date July 20, 2016 Director Sang-ho Yeon Cast Yoo Gong , Yu-mi Jeong , Dong-seok Ma , Su-an Kim , Eui-sung Kim , Woo-sik Choi Runtime 118

Watch on Netflix