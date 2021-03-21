Plus what it was like filming the huge ice cream scene on the first day of filming and trying to keep 25 kids under control filming the finale.

With Yes Day now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to director Miguel Arteta about making the fun family film. Based on the bestselling children's book Yes Day, written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld, the film is about a mom (Jennifer Garner) and dad (Edgar Ramírez) who usually say no to everything allowing their kids (Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, and Everly Carganilla) 24 hours where they have to say yes to their requests. As you might imagine, chaos ensues and lessons are learned. Yes Day also stars Fortune Feimster, Nat Faxon, Arturo Castro, and Molly Sims.

During the interview, he talked about if he is prepared for all the families that are going to do a yes day because of this film, what it was like filming the big ice cream scene on the first day of shooting, trying to keep twenty-five kids under control while shooting the finale, if he had a longer cut, deleted scenes, and more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

RELATED: Jenna Ortega on ‘Yes Day’, Riding Roller Coasters with Jennifer Garner, and Getting Cast in ‘Scream’ and Ti West’s ‘X’

Image via Netflix

Miguel Arteta:

Is he prepared for all the families that are going to do a yes day because of this film and the angry and happy emails he’s going to get?

How does he decide when he wants to shoot something and does he try and change the schedule to adjust it?

What was it like filming the big ice cream scene on the first day of shooting?

Did he have a longer cut and deleted scenes?

What was it like trying to film the big party scene with all the kids?

What was it like directing an episode of Succession?

KEEP READING: Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez on ‘Yes Day’ and the Real Fear Filming the Roller Coaster Scene

Share Share Tweet Email

Henry Cavill Reacts to The Snyder Cut: "What a Movie It Is!" It's a big week for Cavill, Snyder, and the 'Justice League' team.

Read Next