With director Miguel Arteta’s Yes Day now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Julian Lerner and Everly Carganilla about making the fun family film. Based on the bestselling children's book Yes Day, written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld, the film is about a mom (Jennifer Garner) and dad (Edgar Ramírez) who usually say no to everything allowing their kids (Jenna Ortega, Lerner, and Carganilla) 24 hours where they have to say yes to their requests. As you might imagine, chaos ensues and lessons are learned. Yes Day also stars Fortune Feimster, Nat Faxon, Arturo Castro, and Molly Sims.

During the interview, they talked about what it was like eating ice cream non-stop for on the first two days of filming, being given permission to destroy a house during the big finale party scene, if they have gotten to do a real yes day with their families, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Julian Lerner and Everly Carganilla:

What is it like eating ice cream non-stop for two days?

What was it like filming the big house party scene and being given permission to destroy the house?

Since making the movie have they tried to have their families do a real yes day?

