Netflix has released the official trailer for Yes Day, the new family-friendly comedy starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, and Jenna Ortega. The fun and feisty Netflix original is based on the bestselling children's book Yes Day, written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld. Yes Day is directed by Miguel Arteta (The Good Girl, Duck Butter) and is written by Justin Malen (Father Figures), who adapted the story from Lichtenheld and Krouse Rosenthal's book. In addition to Garner, Ramírez, and Ortega, Yes Day stars June Diane Raphael, Fortune Feimster, Nat Faxon, Arturo Castro, and Molly Sims.

The trailer for Yes Day is what one might imagine a sugar rush to truly feel like. We're first introduced to the Torres family. Parents Carlos (Ramírez) and Allison (Garner) frequently spend their days running after their three kids — Katie (Ortega), Nando (Julian Lerner), and Ellie (Everly Carganilla) — and protecting them from doing anything too dangerous. Well, what they deem "dangerous" because the jury is still out on how fatal a waffle volcano spewing oatmeal lava can be. Fed up with all of the "no"s, Katie proposes the Torres' spend an entire day together and, crucially, Carlos and Allison have to say "yes" to whatever the kids demand. Carlos and Allison go along with the plan and, as a truly wild adventure unfolds over the course of the day, the entire Torres family shares a bonding experience unlike any other.

Yes Day will be released on Netflix on March 12. Check out the official trailer for Yes Day below. For more, find out what's coming to Netflix in February.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Yes Day:

Always feeling like they have to say "No" to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a "Yes Day" — where, for 24 hours, the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before.

