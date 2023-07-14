Few things are more personal than one's religious beliefs and masturbation, representing opposing extremes of the sacred and the profane. Few things have been historically considered lower than self-pleasure, and few higher than the pursuit of God. Karen Maine's 2020 debut feature film Yes, God, Yes attempts to reconcile the two as valid facets of human nature, particularly of growing up. The trope of Catholic guilt is one that has been prominent in every form of media, especially in film. It can be seen in the gritty, bombastic bravado of Mean Streets, or in the irreverent magical realism of Dogma. However, where Yes, God Yes creates a unique niche for itself that doesn't retread past territory is in its specificity. The plot of the film can easily be described in a brief sentence without leaving out any necessary information: "A Catholic teenager discovers masturbation." Maine excels in brevity, yes (the film is only 1 hour and 17 minutes), but she makes use of every single minute so that by the end Yes, God, Yes feels complete. The movie is a full meal unto itself and not simply a short that's been stretched out to feature-length, something that many movies under 90 minutes are guilty of.

What Is 'Yes, God, Yes' About?

If there's one thing that Stranger Things has taught us, it's that Natalia Dyer is excellent at portraying a likable and relatable teenager with just enough awkwardness and displaced nervous energy. She is charmingly naive as Alice throughout the film, always trying to do the right thing and assuming that the small hyper-religious microcosm of the world in which she resides is as eager to follow its own rules as she is. As her perception shifts, revealing the complex and dichotomous nature of both people and organized religion, she gains a tremendous level of self-reliance that results in a beautifully-realized character arc. As small as the film is, the climax which takes place in a sparse church hall in Iowa couldn't feel bigger, fuller, or more satisfying.

Yes, God, Yes is not strictly an indictment of Catholicism, but instead a very personal example of the frequently duplicitous nature of people, specifically those in positions of power and authority. The shots taken are not aimed at those who seek God through any particular spiritual or religious tradition, but instead at those who claim to know God's Will and try to push their agendas onto the impressionable minds of children when they themselves live contradictory lives. At the end of the day, the true villain in Yes, God, Yes is sheer ego, pride, a desire for dominance over others, or whatever you want to call it. Maine calls out the hypocrites hiding behind God.

Alice's Story in 'Yes, God, Yes' Is Personal and Relatable

The central irony of Yes, God, Yes is that Alice is the most wholesome character in the entire film. Her self-exploration in the film comes about in an incredibly natural and healthy way, though encumbered by the unnecessary rigidity of her school and church community. The most pointed scenes in the film are those which take place in the confessional in which Father Murphy (Timothy Simons) seems completely uninterested in her envy, laziness, or any of the other cardinal sins that Alice openly admits to that aren't related to her sexuality. Once she admits to having feelings and urges, the priest's ears perk up, as he grills this 17-year-old girl about what she is doing with her body.

These scenes are appropriately lecherous and uncomfortable, blatantly splaying out the reality of what many young kids from religious backgrounds with burgeoning libidos have had to undergo. For those wracked with deep religious guilt about masturbation and "giving in" to their desires, the options are either 1) talk to a strange man alone about how much you've touched yourself, or 2) risk eternal damnation, as Alice is repeatedly warned. Yes, God, Yes is so specific in its subject matter that no one can honestly argue that is an unfair portrayal of Catholicism as it comes straight from personal experience. The film isn't making an argument about whether this religion or that religion should be followed or about the validity of particular spiritual claims. Instead, it is taken straight from Maine's life and asks the audience to go on this journey with her and simply be open to whether any of it sticks out as less than holy.

'Yes, God, Yes' Finds the Sacred in the Profane

The best material oftentimes comes from subjects no one wants to touch, and Yes, God, Yes dares to find the profane in organized religion and sacredness in the nearly-universal adolescent experience that is the discovery of masturbation. The fact that it is something so debased yet so universal should be enough to warrant a conversation about why we elevate some aspects of our humanity but degrade others. Why has sexuality been downgraded to something so dirty when spirituality, another nearly universal aspect of humanity, has always been seen as the highest good? It's generally accepted as uncouth behavior to talk about masturbation at the dinner table when talking about religion and spirituality often elicits impressed responses. Nobody's ego is getting inflated or being seen as a lofty thinker for talking about masturbation. As the film so adeptly observes, there is something true and universally, disgustingly human about indulging our base desires. We've accepted that there is beauty and elegance in eating food, in nourishing our bodies, but we still struggle to acknowledge sex as anything other than dirty. Yes, God, Yes breaks down these barriers and as a result, is likely to be relatable to anyone who's ever been horny and was at least slightly confused about it.

Karen Maine's Yes, God, Yes is a true auteur coming-of-age film that brings a fresh and complex perspective to subjects that have been explored by endless filmmakers, musicians, novelists, and poets. It's rare to watch a movie and say to yourself "Huh, haven't seen that before" in today's never-ending glut of content. It's truly unfortunate that the film was released during what was probably the worst possible year to release a movie. However, if this article has any purpose whatsoever, it's to make the case that the coming-of-age film hasn't died and that within every childhood and adolescence, there are a thousand films. If Maine can make such a compelling tale from her experiences as a Catholic schoolgirl in Iowa, then no one's life is too mundane for the silver screen.