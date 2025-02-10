Going to a religious retreat can be quite an experience for a teenager. From the holy tunes to the moral teachings, these retreats serve to instill unadulterated ethics in the young who are still navigating puberty and their own sexuality, which they are taught to view with shame. Karen Maine's feature film debut, Yes, God, Yes (2020), is a funny, coming-of-age film starring Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer, who plays Alice, a Catholic school teenager who has just discovered masturbation. It also delves into the strict purity culture of this small-town Catholic high school that doesn't necessarily practice what it preaches. From the beginning, Alice struggles to suppress this newfound desire ​​​​​​as she is surrounded by her classmates, friends, and teachers who will shame her for feeling curious about her body. Maine perfectly captures the reality of what it's like to be slut-shamed over a false rumor and the judgment Alice faces from the hypocritical people around her, specifically from her school's priest.

'Yes, God, Yes' Explores Religious Hypocrisy Through Realistic Lens