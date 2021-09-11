AppleTV+ has made plans to revive the popular children’s show, Yo Gabba Gabba!. This previous Nickelodeon children’s series has found a new home and current plans for 20 new 30-minute episodes. However, Apple has acquired the series’ already entire existing 66-episode library. The new series is expected to be produced by WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba LLC, a co-owner.

The original series, created by Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz, aired from 2007-2015 on the Nickelodeon channel. It became hit and held live stage tours and a successful toy line, among others. The series also received critical success, as it received two Television Critics Association Awards and one Daytime Emmy. Yo Gabba Gabba! takes children on a magical journey with main character, DJ Lance Rock, who says the magic words, “Yo Gabba Gabba,” at the start of each episode. These words begin the magical educational fun with five puppet monsters: Muno, Brobee, Foofa, Toodee, and Plex, who sing and dance. Each musical episode is a mixture of live action and cartoon ideas. The series often featured real musical celebrities and actors, such as Sarah Silverman, Jack Black, “Weird” Al Yankovic, and many others.

This partnership is part of the plan for Apple to increase the content output on its streaming service. A report from The Information states that Apple has plans to add at least one movie or TV show a week starting next year; this is double the number of releases of this year alone. The company’s spendings were outlined, as well. Apple plans to spend $500 million on Apple TV+ marketing.

Other partnerships with Apple have produced more Peanuts and Fraggle Rock content to add to their library, as well. With the help of AppleTV+, this classic children's series should thrive once again.

