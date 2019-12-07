‘LEGO Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles’ Could Use More Baby Yoda | Saturday Mourning Cartoons

0

Listen/download here:



Baby Yoda, am I right folks? The cute little critter borne of brand new Star Wars lore has captivated hearts and minds and memes around the world. Unfortunately, their recent addition means you likely won’t find the pint-sized Force-wielder in the 2013 animated series LEGO Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles, but you will find a lot of age-appropriate jokes, Star Wars lore, and plenty of zany adventures befitting this Legends story.

The Saturday Mourning Cartoons team of Dave Trumbore and Sean Paul Ellis launch into December with LEGO Star Wars month, celebrating all things Star Wars! We’re also enjoying The Mandalorian on Disney+, which is where you can also find these LEGO Star Wars series while we await the arrival of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Enjoy!

If you’re new to our podcast audience, Saturday Mourning Cartoons is a part of the Collider Factory podcast network under the curated Collider Weekly list. If you want to support the podcast, and help us to bring original animation into the world, you can do so at our Patreon page and by subscribing on YouTube. You can find all of our previous and continuing episodes on Podbean, iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or your favorite iOS or Android app.

And if you have any animated movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at saturdaymourningcartoons@gmail.com, suggest a title to review here, or even call us at the cartoon hotline: 202-681-4406. You can also contact us through Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or reach out directly @DrClawMD and @seanpaulellis.