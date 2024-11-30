For all its adventurous wonder, blockbuster appeal, and enchanting sci-fi spectacle, the Star Wars films have always found their greatest strength in their litany of memorable characters. From the plucky heroes like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) to iconic villains like Darth Vader (James Earl Jones & David Prowse), and even to lovable supporting parts like C-3P0 (Anthony Daniels), such characters have long stood as the emotional soul of the saga.

One of the franchise’s best characters in this regard is Master Yoda (Frank Oz), the once Grand Master of the Jedi Order who mentored Luke Skywalker in the ways of the force. Brought to life with brilliant puppetry, immaculate character design, and, of course, his quirky way of speaking, Yoda is a cherished beacon of wisdom and hope, and many of his greatest moments are among the most rewatchable in the entire franchise.

10 Luke’s First Training Sequence

'Star Wars: Episode V - Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Image via Lucasfilm

While today’s audiences know Yoda to be a skilled Jedi warrior with incredible instincts in leadership and combat, there was a long time when Star Wars fans simply knew him as Luke’s mentor. His tutoring of young Skywalker remains an integral part of his character, with the training sequences going a long way to defining Master Yoda’s wisdom and poise, as well as Luke’s journey with the force.

The first training scene is one of the most memorable, with Luke effectively wearing Yoda as a backpack as he runs through the bog of Dagobah. Yoda cautions Luke on the allure of the dark side, advice that is immediately relevant as Luke envisions confronting Darth Vader just moments later and sees himself in the Sith Lord’s helmet. It is a scene that perfectly encapsulates the balance of the force, and Yoda’s conviction in his stance against those who would use it for evil.

9 Confronting Dark Yoda

'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' - Season 6, Episode 12 "Destiny" (2014)

Image via Lucasfilm Animation

With all his wisdom and power, Master Yoda seems like an all-knowing expert in the ways of the force, but the centuries-old Jedi Knight is still but a student with plenty to learn. Perhaps no chapter in Star Wars media has depicted this quite as pointedly as Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Season 6 episode “Destiny”, in which Yoda ventures to an ancient world at the heart of the galaxy to learn secrets of the force.

Guided by the force during his travels, Yoda unearths much he did not know, with the episode’s most striking element being his struggle against Dark Yoda, a malevolent and smoky entity that represents Yoda’s long-abandoned interest in the dark side of the force. The action sequence is snappy and coarse, with Dark Yoda having an added brutality to Yoda’s acrobatics and speed, but the scene truly thrives as one of the greatest insights into Yoda’s relationship with the dark side.

8 Returning to Luke and Burning the Sacred Texts

'Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi' (2017)

Image via Lucasfilms

As polarizing a picture as it is, there are some things all Star Wars fans simply have to agree on when it comes to Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi. This pertains to the film's gorgeous visual display, its arresting action sequences, and, of course, the emotionally rousing scene in which Master Yoda returns to Luke Skywalker as a force ghost. The sequence inspires a child-like wonder in all viewers from the moment Yoda's pointed ears are flashed on screen, and he softly utters "young Skywalker" to his former padawan.

With a despondent Luke eager to burn the sacred texts of the Jedi Order that he spent so long gathering and safeguarding, Yoda appears to offer him council and ignite the library with a bolt of lightning. His final piece of advice to his former student helps Luke realize the error in his ways and sets him on a path of redemption and hope. The scene is a highlight of the film, one that brings a smile to the face of every Star Wars fan with its nostalgic sentiment and its finality.

7 The Clone Army Arrives as Reinforcements on Geonisis

'Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones' (2002)

Image via LucasFilms

The prequel trilogy has received its fair share of criticism over the years, with some of this even being leveled at the execution of Master Yoda, with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace featuring a particularly appalling puppet display. While there was something lost in the successor’s shift to CGI, the decision did enable Yoda to be a more dynamic and mobile figure in the movies, something that worked wonders when the Clone Army arrived on Geonosis.

With Anakin (Hayden Christensen), Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), and Padme (Natalie Portman) and a selection of Jedi Knights surrounded in the arena, Yoda commands a fleet of ships that drop in to cover the heroes’ escape. His injection into the battle is one of the film’s emotional highlights, and it is a treat to see Yoda display his tactical nous in the heat of conflict.

6 Yoda & Anakin Battle Darth Sidious & Count Dooku

'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' - Season 6, Episode 13 "Sacrifice" (2014)

Image via Lucasfilm Animation

Quite possibly the best of Yoda’s major moments in The Clone Wars series, his and Anakin’s stand against Count Dooku and Darth Sidious is not only an aesthetically striking action sequence, but a prime example of Yoda’s faith in good to outweigh evil as well. It also provides a rare moment where he and Anakin truly work as allies, with Yoda’s apprehension concerning the young Jedi warrior subsiding, albeit only momentarily.

While Count Dooku is swiftly bested, Darth Sidious proves to be a more formidable foe, one that tests Yoda’s moral convictions when he knocks Anakin unconscious and teases Yoda by trying to kill him as he escapes. Despite his doubts about Skywalker, Yoda refuses to let him die, and while the Sith Lord is able to evade capture, Yoda’s strength in his belief that the future is not set in stone is emphasized in glorious fashion.

5 Yoda confronts Emperor Palpatine

'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Image via Lucasfilm

One of the greatest expansions the character underwent as the Star Wars saga entered the 21st century was that there was more attention placed on his ability as a warrior. One of the most memorable highlights of Star Wars: Episode III – The Revenge of the Sith is the cross-cutting climactic battles, with Anakin dueling Obi-Wan Kenobi on Mustafar while Yoda confronts Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in the galaxy’s political chambers on Coruscant.

The duel marks the first time Yoda stood against Darth Sidious knowing who he truly was, giving the battle a weighted intensity. Additionally, it is just an exceptional spectacle, with the visual grandeur of the prequel trilogy’s action sequences on full display as Yoda and Palpatine hurl platforms at each other in the Senate. Alone, the duel is attention-grabbing, but paired with Anakin and Obi-Wan’s battle, the sequence is quite possibly the defining highlight of the prequel trilogy.