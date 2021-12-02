While turning in to Netflix's new live-action adaptation of Shinichiro Watanabe's Cowboy Bebop, fans will notice that much is different, but what is assuredly the same is the classic soundtrack from none other than Yoko Kanno. While her most famous work among English-speaking anime fans is assuredly the funky and dynamic sounds of Bebop, Yoko Kanno's music defined decades worth of shows. It's unsurprising that she manages to create so much — she has spent her whole life around music, composing her own music and winning competitions as early as second grade. But with so much under her belt, there's probably a show or two she's had a hand in that you haven't seen yet, so let's break down a few of the best ones among her mountains of material.

It might surprise some that Kanno actually wanted to be not a composer but a novelist growing up; while her career trajectory obviously didn't end up as she planned, her dreams definitely did influence her style. An easy place to see that is in the anime soundtrack that cemented her place in the industry, Shinichiro Watanabe's directorial debut Macross Plus. In the Macross franchise, created originally by director Shoji Kawamori, music plays an important part not only in the show's tone but even the story, with each entry revolving around world-changing pop stars amidst grand wars. In Macross Plus, the character Sharon Apple literally hypnotizes people with her music, and to get that right, Kanno put all of her effort into creating thumping electro that convinces us of Sharon's abilities, channeling her dreams of crafting stories to use music to bring her character alive. The rest of the music was similarly thought out as well; Kanno's music feels like the kind of sounds the people of Macross' future would be listening to, making its alien world feel alive in ways it wouldn't without her touch.

That desire to create music that brings the characters and world alive is also the driving force behind her work on Shoji Kawamori's far-future mecha Aquarion franchise. In Aquarion, people save the world by co-piloting robots in pairs, connecting to each other through the power of love and understanding rather than brute force. The conflict the characters face is a recurring one that repeats every 10,000 years, with the chosen saviors of the world being unique from their predecessors, but the cyclical nature of the conflict representing humanity's undying ability to overcome by coming together. Kanno's music here realizes this theme by utilizing timeless strings for the soundtrack as well as a few unbelievably catchy pop songs to tie it all together. The original show's first opening theme song "Genesis of Aquarion" in particular feels so triumphant and universal that it never fails to satisfy when the show needs to really sell an emotional moment.

With Shoji Kawamori, she also composed the soundtrack for one of the very first in the now-dominant isekai genre, Visions of Escaflowne, along with her then-husband Hajime Mizoguchi and the then-teenager who would go on to be one of Kanno's most celebrated collaborators, Maaya Sakamoto. The music in Escaflowne is perhaps Kanno at her most grand, crafting pieces that feel sweeping and epic to capture the gigantic fantasy world of the show. This would pay off especially well for Sakamoto, who has since gone on to become a successful singer with multiple studio albums and more to come, much of her music being composed by none other than Yoko Kanno herself.

Putting herself in the world of the characters isn't just figurative when it comes to Kanno, either. In searching for the authentic feeling of jazz and blues that would eventually become soundtracks like those of Cowboy Bebop or Kids on the Slope, she took a trip across America, sleeping in buses between stops. It certainly paid off; Cowboy Bebop is so iconic in no small part because of how Kanno's soundtrack nails the sort of retro-futurism the show makes a core part of its identity, bringing emotional brass to its cathartic scenes and driving horns to conduct its many action setpieces. Meanwhile, Kids on the Slope uses the same kind of tunes in their more natural habitat, following jazz-loving kids in the '40s through the most tumultuous part of their lives with dynamic beats and spicy riffs.

Similarly, for Kenji Kamiyama's TV series Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Kanno found her inspiration from the show's very essence. The question of what defines a human is at the center of Ghost in the Shell and its lead character Motoko Kusanagi. Inspired by Kusanagi's struggle — and the cute "Tachikoma" patrol robots in the show — Kanno's music explores that theme by mixing techno with natural sounds to drive home the question of what it means to "be human." Later, Kanno would travel to Iceland in order to record the cold, alienating post-rock music that forms the identity of Watanabe's edgy thriller Terror in Resonance. It's an intense soundtrack, haunting in ways Kanno rarely chooses to be, and it proves that she hasn't lost her drive to explore new places and avenues to find the perfect sound for a project.

Unfortunately, Kanno hasn't composed for an anime since Terror in Resonance, but that doesn't mean she has stopped working. You can explore more of her work in movies like 2015's Our Little Sister, an emotional film with sparse dialogue, driven in large part by Kanno's sweeping score. She has continued to act as a producer for prolific singer Maaya Sakamoto, composing music for her across her whole discography. She even became a part of history itself, conducting the song "Ray of Water" for the enthronement of Japan's current Emperor Naruhito, bringing in the Reiwa era. And, of course, there are still many more shows and video games she has worked on over the decades to explore, each of which with their own charm brought out by Kanno's unbelievable ability to craft whole worlds out of music alone.

