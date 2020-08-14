‘YOLO: Crystal Fantasy’ Guest Star Flying Lotus Drops Sick Tracks in Our Exclusive Clip

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy airs Sundays at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. Watch the first two episodes for free here: https://bit.ly/2CjMt3s

Flying Lotus brings the sick beats, Adult Swim brings the avant-garde animation, and we bring you an exclusive early look at both of them together.

In this Sunday’s upcoming episode of YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, Flying Lotus guest stars as himself as he attempts to go on an adventure with Sarah and Rachel in this Sunday’s upcoming episode.

Want more? Here’s the official series synopsis:

From Australian animator Michael Cusack, the mind behind that wild Rick and Morty special, “Bushworld Adventures,” YOLO: Crystal Fantasy follows two Australian party girls, Sarah (Sarah Bishop) and Rachel (Tod Manoj), looking for fun times, new experiences, positive vibes, and hopeful horoscopes, in the bizarre town of Wollongong. Sarah’s quest is to find love, whereas Rachel hungers for chaos, often bringing them into conflict as they encounter surreal Australiana, strange bush creatures, and eccentric nomads.

And here’s a look at the official titles and synopses for this weekend’s two-for-one:

Sunday, August 16th at 12:00 am ET/PT : “A Very Extremely Very Yolo Christmas: Reloaded”

Sarah and Rachel are invited by Sarah’s nan to attend her Christmas cruise party, but the ship is sunk by a large, handsome crocodile. The girls are shipwrecked on a nearby island where they search for the crocodile for different reasons; Sarah, because she thinks the huge reptile might be her soul mate, and Rachel, because the toothy beast swallowed Sarah’s nan’s valuable bag of rubies. Can Sarah find love and Rachel find wealth?

Sunday, August 16th at 12:15 am ET/PT : “The Terry Cup”