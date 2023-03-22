Paramount+ has just announced that a new series, titled Yonder, will premiere on the platform on April 11. The series is a South Korean production and stars Shin Ha-kyun, Han Ji-min, Lee Jeong-eun, and Jung Jin-young. Along with Yonder, Paramount+ has also announced three other Korean thriller series arriving on the platform, titled Signal, Voice, and Save Me.

Yonder comes from the production companies CJ ENM and Doodoong Pictures. The four new series certainly add to the growing library of content on the streaming app. Yonder will premiere on April 11, 2023 on the app in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France.

The series follows the story of Jae-hyun, a widower who recently lost his wife, Yi-hoo, to an illness. One day, Jae-hyun receives a message from his deceased wife, giving him an invitation to a world called Yonder, which is designed based on his deceased wife's memories. Desperate to reconnect with his wife, Jae-hyun goes to Yonder to reunite with his wife. But will they be able to stay in Yonder forever? Also released today are several images from the upcoming series, showing Yi-hoo and Jae-hyun together, in either Yonder or memory. The poster shows the couple facing each other, but divided by the worlds they now occupy.

Yonder Is Part of Paramount+'s Growing International Library

Series star, Lee Jeong-eun, previously starred in the 2019 film Parasite, which has proven to be one of the best and most subversive films to be released. The series is also directed by Lee Jun-ik, director of The Throne, and The Book of Fish. Yonder and the three other series announced for Paramount+ are part of an influx of international content coming to streaming platforms. South Korean series in particular have drawn enthusiastic audiences in recent years, with series such as Squid Game becoming full-blown cultural phenomena.There is also a growing library of Korean series available on streaming right now.

Signal, Voice, and Save Me will also be premiering on Paramount+ on April 11. Signal will tell the story of two detectives, divided by time but united by a walkie-talkie signal, who join forces to investigate a crime. Seasons 1 and 2 of Voice will also premiere on the app and will follow the workers of an emergency call center. Seasons 1 and 2 of Save Me will also be available on the app starting on April 11. The series follows an insidious cult as it wreaks havoc on an unsuspecting small town.

All four shows come from the production companies CJ ENM and Doodoong Pictures. They will premiere on Paramount+ starting on April 11, 2023. Paramount+ is an international streaming service that features some of the most in-demand content available today.