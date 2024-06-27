The Big Picture Yorgos Lanthimos is bucking his trend of star-studded casts for Bugonia, featuring new faces alongside Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone.

Production for Bugonia starts soon, with a release date set for November 7, 2025.

Lanthimos is excited to introduce new talent in Bugonia, as he continues his working relationship with Stone and Plemons.

Known for stacking his call sheets to the brim with the biggest names in the industry, Yorgos Lanthimos says that won’t be the case for his next film, Bugonia. While his latest project, Kinds of Kindness features the likes of Willem Dafoe and Joe Alwyn, and his Academy Award darling, Poor Things, enlisted the talents of Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef, Lanthimos says the only two recognizable faces in Bugonia will be Jesse Plemons and the director’s frequent collaborator, Emma Stone. During an interview with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, Lanthimos revealed that he’ll be introducing the world to a wave of new performers in the project due out on November 7, 2025.

Sharing a tidbit of information about where the team was in means of production, Lanthimos said, “We start in a couple of weeks. It’s imminent.” Which keeps the schedule on track with what the award-winning director previously told Collider back in May. When asked about what myriad of famous friends he’d be bringing on to appear opposite Stone and Plemons in the drama, Lanthimos said:

“There’s nobody else you would know. It’s a very contained, short cast. A lot of it is unknown professional actors. There’s not that many big parts in that film.”

From The Killing of a Sacred Deer’s Barry Keoghan, Nicole Kidman, and Colin Farrell to The Lobster’s Rachel Weisz and John C. Reilly, the Greek native has long been one of the hottest filmmakers to work with — just ask Stone for whom Bugonia will mark her fourth time stepping onto set with Lanthimos and perhaps will mark another Academy Award-run. But we’re thrilled to hear that the director will be using his platform to help others achieve the same status of success that these already well-known performers have attained.

What Will ‘Bugonia’ Be About?

Image via Esquire

Dipping into the realm of sci-fi, Lanthimos’ next project, Bugonia, will center around two men who find themselves feeding into a conspiracy theory that leads them to believe a billionaire CEO is an alien dead set on wiping out the human race. Taking matters into their own hands, the men step up to the task as they see it and set out to kidnap the mogul before it’s too late. Will Tracy, the creator behind HBO’s satirical series The Regime, and the scribe behind Mark Mylod’s The Menu, will pen the screenplay. Tracy’s involvement paints the perfect picture of the tongue-in-cheek dark comedy tone that audiences will see play out when Bugonia arrives in cinemas on November 7, 2025.

Kinds of Kindness is now in theaters. Grab your tickets and watch our full interview with Lanthimos and Joe Alwyn below.

