Kinds of Kindness hit theaters mere months after Poor Things, but there will be a slightly longer wait before Yorgos Lanthimos' brand of weirdness graces the big screen once more. Bugonia, the latest from the Greek director, will be released on November 7, 2025. Deadline reports that Focus Features will be releasing the film in North America, while Universal handles its international distribution.

Nearly a year and a half on the horizon, Fall 2025's release calendar looks fairly barren, owing to the still-lingering effects of last year's dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Right now, Bugonia shares a release date with Marvel's much-delayed Blade, starring Mahershala Ali and Mia Goth. The week before, the visceral video game sequel Mortal Kombat 2 will premiere; after November 7, nothing has been scheduled until the long American Thanksgiving weekend, when the family-friendly combo of the animated Zootopia 2 and Wicked: Part 2, the second half of Jon M. Chu's long-awaited big-screen version of the smash Broadway musical, will debut.

What Do We Know About 'Bugonia'?

Image via Esquire

Bugonia is a remake of Jang Joon-hwan's South Korean 2003 satirical comedy Save the Green Planet!. It will center around two unhinged conspiracy theorists who abduct the CEO of a major company, convinced that she is a hostile alien from outer space who intends to destroy the Earth. It will star Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons; no additional casting or character details have yet been revealed. This will be the fourth project for Lanthimos and Stone, after her acclaimed turns in The Favourite, Poor Things, and Kinds of Kindness. For Plemons, it is his second project with the director; he currently stars in Kinds of Kindness, winning the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival for his triple-role performance. The film will be produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures; Lanthimos, Ari Aster, and Lars Knudsen for Square Peg; Stone for Fruit Tree; and Miky Lee and Jerry Ko for CJ ENM.

Despite their often-esoteric and frequently shocking subject matter, Lanthimos' films have a solid track record of box office success, thanks to their frequent presence in the awards conversation. The Favourite made over $95 million USD on a $12 million budget, while Poor Things made $117 million on a $35 million budget. This past weekend, Kinds of Kindness, in limited release in five theaters nationwide, made $350,000, for a per-theater average of $70,000 - the best such mark of the year.

Bugonia will be released in theaters on November 7, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.