‘The Favourite’ Duo Yorgos Lanthimos & Emma Stone Re-Team to Shoot Short Film in Greece

Well, well, well: Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, have reunited for a new project. Lanthimos and Stone were two key members on the Oscar-winning team that was 2018’s The Favourite. This short film marks the first time the pair have work together in some time.

Per a report from Deadline, Lanthimos and Stone are indeed making a short film together. Lanthimos will, of course, direct the short while Stone and actor Damien Bonnard (Dunkirk) will star in it. Plot details about the short are being kept under wraps for the most part. What we do know for sure is that Lanthimos and Co. will be shooting the film in Greece. Additionally, the still-untitled (to us, at least) short film will combine visual arts and classical music, two elements Lanthimos incorporated into The Favourite to stunning effect. The short is part of an installation which will be screened with live orchestral ensembles on May 22,23, and 27 at the Stavros Niarchos Hall of the Greek National Opera at SNFCC. This Lanthimos short is the second piece commissioned for an ongoing series titled “The Artist on the Composer,” a collaboration between the Greek National Opera and the non-profit arts organization NEON.

For the time being, it seems like this short film starring Stone and directed by Lanthimos will be shown only in Greece. It’s not entirely out of the question that the film will somehow make its way to the internet. But, for the time being, unless you happen to be in Greece in late May this year, you’ll probably miss it. Keep an eye out, though, because whatever these two creative cook up together, it’s gonna be good.

