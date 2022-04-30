In the wake of the Great Recession, a myriad of strange and distinct filmmakers emerged from the struggling nation of Greece. These filmmakers dared to address the taboo, the unsettling, and the unexpected, and are a part of a postmodern film movement known as the Greek Weird Wave. The movement is an extension of the concerns and issues Greece faced in the wake of one of the worst economic crises in modern times, illustrating the nation’s grief, loneliness, and discontent. As such, the Greek Weird Wave examines authoritarian power structures both at the national and familial level, often through the lens of an alienated protagonist. The movement is indicative of Greek society’s disillusion with their political sphere throughout the 2010s, and particularly illustrates young people’s pessimistic view of their futures. The movement's films are weird, morbid, and even gruesome because Greece throughout this era has felt like an anomaly as if the nation had swerved onto the wrong lane and entered an entirely different and unknown region.

Chief among these Greek filmmakers in the international scene is Yorgos Lanthimos, an Oscar-nominated director known for his trademark offbeat, black comedy style. Lanthimos’ films feature absurdist dialogue and almost dystopian-style conflicts, and while he is best known for The Favourite, it is his earlier filmography that is deeply reflective of his national background. Ingrained within his films is the grief and separation felt by all Greek people as their nation seemed to crumble under the weight of economic instability and political corruption, with generational conflict often present within his films. Dogtooth and Alps are two Greek-language films that exemplify the nation’s preoccupations, having been released at the height of the Κρίση (Crisis). Likewise, Lanthimos’s later English-language films, The Lobster and The Killing of the Sacred Deer, continue to examine the director’s specific thematic concerns, each focusing on coming to terms with the unexpected. Indeed, Lanthimos's films are always unexpected, in plot, in characters, and in dialogue, because the world around him so thoroughly diverged from what was expected.

As a staple of the Greek Weird Wave, each of Lanthimos’s films feature an alienated protagonist. These protagonists often lack emotional intelligence and societal awareness, while struggling to form romantic and familial relationships. Alps’ Nurse, Monte Rosa (Angeliki Papoulia), is perhaps the archetypical example, as she acts as a stand-in for the deceased to comfort their grieving loved ones. Monte Rosa struggles with attachment issues, both with regard to her roles and patients, all the while being unable to form a stable relationship with her father after the loss of her own mother. Grief is very much at the center of the film with both Monte Rosa and her “patients” struggling to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones, indicative of the Greek’s society greater collective loss.

In The Lobster, David’s (Colin Farrell) peculiar society forcibly transforms those who are unable to find love into animals. Initially, David cannot establish an emotional connection with a prospective partner and thus has to manufacture similarities lest he is turned into an animal, like his poor brother. Likewise, Farrell's character in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Steven Murphy, appears emotionally stunted and lacks warmth with his immediate family. He instead forms a deep attachment to Martin Lang (Barry Keoghan) despite their age difference, in an attempt to help Martin overcome the loss of his father. Only Dogtooth lacks a singular, solitary protagonist, focusing on a dysfunctional Greek family. However, each of the three children are forcibly kept away from society by their parents, illustrating the deep generational divides in Greece and the inability of the youth to progress amid such a dire crisis.

As political corruption was a major factor in triggering the Greek Financial Crisis, Yorgos Lanthimos likewise examines authoritarian power structures. Though his films exist within our world, Lanthimos institutes key differences to create a sense of unease and uncertainty. The Lobster is explicitly set in an alternate, dystopian society where freedom is limited by the strange, government policies. Most citizens have limited agency and offer no resistance, with their absurdist dialogue throughout the film reflective of the government’s nonsensical actions. This absurdist dialogue directly correlates with the feelings of Greek society as it is representative of the difficulties in understanding the stark change in their economic situation.

The distrust of important societal figures is seen in The Killing of the Sacred Deer, with Steven’s blunders as a surgeon creating the central conflict of the film. A generational divide is once again apparent, as the young Martin’s disillusionment with his father’s accidental killer showcases the Greek youth’s general discontent in the political sphere. Conversely, Dogtooth examines power structures on the familial level with the parents acting as authoritarian figures in their children’s lives. The children’s knowledge of the outside world is extremely limited, with even a stray cat frightening them, and their ability to socialize and connect with one another has been abnormally twisted. Hence, deep discontent is a part of each Lanthimos film, with normal society having all but been eradicated.

To convey the sense of unease and disconnection that these societies bring, Lanthimos created his trademark haunting style of cinematography that bears similarities to many other Greek Weird Wave films. This style is unnervingly sterile with bland, shadowed colors highlighting the emptiness of the protagonists and the worlds they inhabit. Symbolic of Greece’s own decay, Lanthimos's sets feature crumbling infrastructure and once luxurious spaces looking as if they’ve gone to waste. The Lobster’s first half and the entirety of Dogtooth are set in oversized, isolated spaces with the interior lacking any real personality. Alps’ scenes shifts from one deteriorating place to another: a lonely hotel room, a hopeless hospital ward, and an empty gymnasium. Even the most decadent of the four films, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, features many scenes in bleak hospital rooms and a somber diner. Lanthimos deeply interweaves his dialogue, characters, and settings to all represent his deep, thematic concerns, grief, and loneliness chief among them.

Yorgos Lanthimos remains the director most illustrative of the Greek Weird Wave, his absurdist films having reached a surprisingly wide international audience. As the Greek Financial Crisis has finally begun to abate in the early 2020s (slowly but surely), one wonders whether the Greek national cinema will once again shift in focus and style. But even Lanthimos seems to see a brighter future ahead, with an unusually, straightforward line from Monte Rosa perhaps showing his desire to progress onwards from such strange times: “But you must remember, that death is not the end. On the contrary, it can be a new and often better beginning.”

