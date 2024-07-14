Yorgos Lanthimos, a Greek director known for his unique and unsettling style, has carved a niche in modern cinema with his peculiar storytelling and bizarre narratives. Ranking his films by their strangeness involves considering their plot intricacies, character behaviors, and overall atmosphere. Lanthimos's ability to blend the mundane with the surreal creates films that leave audiences both bewildered and intrigued. His movies often depart from conventional storytelling, immersing viewers in worlds that challenge their perception of reality.

The disturbing nature of Lanthimos's films is often manifested through his distinct directorial choices, such as unconventional dialogue, surreal scenarios, and dark humor. These elements combine to produce a sense of disorientation and discomfort, compelling audiences to question the underlying themes and messages. Not every Lanthimos movie is as disturbing, but those that are rank among the most discomforting in recent memory, highlighting the unique qualities that define each entry and contribute to their overall weirdness.

9 'My Best Friend' (2001)

Starring Lakis Lazopoulous, Antonis Kafetzopoulous, and Vera Krouska.

My Best Friend, co-directed by Lanthimos and Lakis Lazopoulos, is less strange than his later works. The film revolves around a man whose life is turned upside down when his best friend moves in with him, leading to a series of humorous and chaotic events. The film's conventional narrative is infused with quirky character dynamics and absurd situations, leaning heavily on the odd couple trope. While not as bizarre as Lanthimos's solo projects, My Best Friend hints at the director's developing interest in exploring the complexities of human relationships through an offbeat lens.

The film's humor and lighthearted tone make it an enjoyable, if less strange, entry in his filmography. The interactions between the characters, combined with the comedic timing, showcase early signs of Lanthimos’s potential to blend humor with discomfort. Additionally, My Best Friend provides a glimpse into the early collaborative efforts of Lanthimos, showing his capacity to work alongside other creatives while beginning to carve his unique voice. Though My Best Friend may not fully represent the surreal heights of his later films, it offers valuable insights into the foundations of his directorial approach.

My Best Friend is currently not available to rent or stream in the U.S. and Canada.

8 'Kinetta' (2005)

Starring Evangelina Randou, Aris Servetalis, and Costas Xikominos