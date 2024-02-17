Cold color palettes. Distinctive use of violence. Deadpan, dark humor. Eerie, unconventional narratives. All these are defining characteristics of Yorgos Lanthimos' unique cinematic works that establish the innovative "Greek Weird Wave" director as one of the best contemporary filmmakers working today.

The absurdist director has showcased his talent over the years through his peculiar, original projects that he continues to bring to the table over the years; the upcoming Kinds of Kindness, which teams up Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe once again, has the potential to be the next best thing. With that being said, some of Lanthimos' movies ultimately stand out more than others. With the popularity rise of the critically acclaimed Oscar contender Poor Things just last year and the Oscars just around the corner, we look back at every Yorgos Lanthimos movie so far and rank them from worst to best.

7 'Kinetta' (2005)

Starring: Evangelia Randou, Aris Servetalis, Costas Xikominos

Lanthimos' Greek psychological drama is not to everyone's taste (not unusual coming from the director, we know). The experimental film centers around a chambermaid (Evangelia Randou), a BMW-obsessed man (CostasXikominos), and a photo-store clerk (Aris Servetalis) who attempt to record reenacted struggles between a man and a woman.

As expected, Lanthimos' bizarre feature film directorial debut is slow-paced. This time, though, too dragging for its own good. Kinetta is definitely the weakest of the bunch so far; although it features elements of other beloved Lanthimos films, it ultimately does not work. However, considering that everyone has to start somewhere, Kinetta is still an admirable effort from the Greek filmmaker, as it introduces audiences to his distinctive vision and features great performances.

6 'Alps' (2011)

Starring: Stavros Psyllakis, Aris Servetalis, Johnny Vekris

Lanthimos' trademark dark humor is well utilized in Alps, a drama that follows a group of people (including a nurse, a gym coach, a gymnast, and a paramedic) who start a business where they impersonate the recently deceased to help their clients through the hardships of the grieving process. In the same vein as Lanthimos' more recent The Lobster, Alps explores surreal social rules in a bizarre society.

Alps is undoubtedly a peculiar film that encourages audiences to dig deeper into Lanthimos's one-of-a-kind filmography. Its offbeat narrative and humor make it an entertaining watch, and its setting and cinematography result in an absorbing, surreal viewing experience. Filled with alienated, detached characters, the absurdist Alps provides viewers with a preview of Lanthimos' unmatched cinematic vision while highlighting loss and grief in a captivating manner.

5 'Dogtooth' (2009)

Starring: Christos Stergioglou, Michele Valley, Angeliki Papoulia

Lanthimos' third directorial effort is among his best efforts. Dogtooth follows three teenagers (Aggeliki Papoulia, Mary Tsoni, and Christos Passalis) confined to an isolated country estate within the sprawling family compound. They all spend their days listening to homemade tapes that teach them vocabulary. However, things take a wild turn when the older daughter hatches a plan to escape.

While too peculiar and absurd for some's liking, this Greek drama is captivating enough to glue viewers' eyes to their screens throughout. The psychological Dogtooth is a disturbing, uncomfortable, shocking, sad story at its core. Despite all this, it is impossible to look away from it. Part of what makes Lanthimos' film so captivating is how rich in allegories it is and how it sheds light on parental repression and the absurd lengths parents go to control their children.

4 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' (2017)

Starring: Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman

Starring Saltburn's star Barry Keoghan opposite Colin Farrel in their first partnership (The Banshees of Inisherinmust be mentioned), The Killing of a Sacred Deer marks one of the promising star's most memorable roles. It focuses on Dr. Steven Murphy, a cardiovascular surgeon, and his family's lives, whose peace is interrupted when a fatherless teen insinuates himself into their lives in an increasingly unsettling manner.

The slow-burn modern allegory The Killing of a Sacred Deer is equal parts strange and intense, with an odd atmosphere that will leave audiences uncomfortable (plus, one can expect lots of blood and violence). Its revenge and sacrifice narrative that also encompasses fate is based on the Myth of Iphigenia while recalling the Biblical story of Abraham and Isaac. Plus, it features some of the best performances from both Farrell and Keoghan.

3 'The Lobster' (2015)

Starring: Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Jessica Barden

An essential in Lanthimos' filmography is undoubtedly The Lobster, a humorous sci-fi dystopian film set in the near future starring Colin Farrell and RachelWeisz that explores a sinister place where single people are taken. In The Hotel, guests are forced to find a romantic partner in 45 days, or else they are transformed into the animal of their choice and sent off into the Woods.

In addition to its top-notch deadpan humor, Lanthimos' unconventional and highly original first English-language film, The Lobster, benefits from a thought-provoking storyline about the societal pressure of dating and conformation to romantic norms. It is a compelling, utterly absurd study of relationships and harmful societal expectations turned into something singular, peculiar, and certainly entertaining. Although it is technically a romance film, it is not everyone's cup of tea and possibly not the most recommendable pick for first date nights.

2 'The Favourite' (2018)

Starring: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz

Emma Stone, Olivia Colman (who has also landed a minor role in The Lobster and earned an Academy Award for her efforts in this), and Rachel Weisz are the main characters in this delightful tale about power and manipulation. Set in 18th-century England, Lanthimos' irreverent period drama film follows a frail Queen Anne and her dear friend, Lady Sarah, who is happy to land her a helping hand whenever she requires it. However, when a new servant arrives, the quo at the court is upset as Abigail endears herself to Her Majesty.

The Greek filmmaker's The Favourite is possibly his most well-known feature next to 2023's Poor Things, as it received international acclaim (including 10 Oscar nods), especially for its masterful performances. This Best Picture nominee is one of Lanthimos' most polished and well-crafted works, providing audiences with visually striking shots and an overall impressive set design on top of a nail-biting cat-and-mouse narrative.

1 'Poor Things' (2023)

Starring: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo

Like The Favourite, Poor Things was nominated in 11 categories at the Academy Awards and is one of the best works by the Greek filmmaker, if not the very best. Also starring Emma Stone, Poor Things is a Frankenstein-esque story that was also inspired by Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula. The tale centers around a young girl named Bella Baxter who is brought to life by the brilliant scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, played by none other than Willem Dafoe.

Audiences witness Baxter's character development as she goes on a quest for meaning, self-discovery, and sexual awakening — encompassing a wintry France and beautiful Portugal — in this incredible sci-fi arthouse film elevated by Stone's believable performance. Despite being filmed in black-and-white, the Best Picture contender also features striking, colorful visuals that fully immerse audiences in its unconventional story. The deadpan humor seen in other Lanthimos features is also quite prominent in Poor Things, making it arguably the best comedy of 2023.

