In an interview with Letterboxd revealing his four favorite movies of all time, Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos divulged a collection of films that certainly seemed right up his alley. The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie by Luis Buñuel, for instance, certainly embodies the mixture of the surreal and socially relevant that has flowed throughout the works of Lanthimos. Meanwhile, the unflinching imagery of Au Hasard Balthazar is unsurprisingly a favorite of a man whose movies often hinge on moments meant to make audiences wince and gasp. But there was one member of this quartet of features that even die-hard film geeks might’ve never heard before...the 1967 Hungarian motion picture The Red and the White.

A directorial effort from Miklós Jancsó, The Red and the White chronicles events from the Russian Civil War circa. 1918, with the title referring to the main forces (the Red Army and the White Army) that were dueling in this conflict. The Red and the White is no Flying Leathernecks, where there’s no moral ambiguity on-screen and war is depicted as a glorious necessity for preserving peace. Instead, Jancsó created a brutal feature with The Red and the White that captured war for the hell it is. In the process, he also created a motion picture that, when watched through a modern lens, functions perfectly as a precursor to the works of Yorgos Lanthimos. So many of the visual and thematic fascinations of this oddball filmmaker can be found decades before his first movie within the runtime of The Red and the White.

The Red and the White During the Russian Civil War, the Red Army - aided by Hungarian Communists - and the White Army fight for control of the area surrounding the Volga. Release Date November 4, 1967 Runtime 90m Main Genre War Production Company Mafilm Mosfilm

How Does Yorgos Lanthimos' Love for 'The Red and the White' Show Up in His Films?

One of the most pressing details about The Red and the White that seems to have influenced the works of Yorgos Lanthimos is this movie’s fascination with how power dynamics can shift in the blink of an eye. Throughout this feature, seemingly invulnerable figures with immeasurable levels of authority can quickly become corpses. An early scene depicts an escaped Hungarian Communist scaling the stairs of a building with enormous amounts of confidence, only to reach the top, see his gun-toting adversarial forces waiting for him, and then proceed to jump to the ground to his death. Initially, the audience doesn’t even see his intimidating rivals, they’re kept just out of frame. Instead, we just watch this one man’s face go from being full of drive to hopelessness. Everything can change in an instant, especially in times of war.

A later scene depicts a Red Army commander forcing a random woman in the countryside to disrobe for him. This evil figure cackles in glee at being able to wield authority over this lady for his own sexual pleasure. However, in the span of just a few minutes of screentime (and with a camera that rarely breaks away to a new shot), this commander goes from lording over this woman to being held captive by White Army forces. This once-powerful figure is quickly shot by White Army forces, with his execution happening towards the corner of the frame. Jancsó and cinematographer Tamás Somló hammer home how far this man has fallen in stature by reducing his death to being an afterthought in terms of framing. This scene especially epitomizes how The Red and the White captures an unstable reality where princes become paupers in the blink of an eye. Such a chaotic world isn't just found within the story of The Red and the White, though. It also plays into all corners of Yorgos Lanthimos' movies ranging from Poor Things to The Lobster and everything in between.

What Are Common Themes in Yorgos Lanthimos' Movies?

This fascinating theme from The Red and the White also plays into many Yorgos Lanthimos titles, which are also often fascinated with shifting power dynamics. The 2018 film The Favourite, for instance, is all about Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) and Abigal Masham (Emma Stone) competing to be the apple of Queen Anne's (Olivia Colman) eye. Churchill and Masham are constantly shifting positions of power within Anne’s kingdom while Anne herself, despite being a figure of royalty, is also often obliviously at the mercy of the whims of these two women. The Red and the White may take place in a field while The Favourite occupies a lavish estate, but both films chronicle a “battlefield” of sorts where everyone’s level of authority can shift in an instant.

Meanwhile, Lanthimos would especially probe the notion of drastically altered power dynamics in his 2017 feature The Killing of a Sacred Deer. This project focused on teenager Martin Lang (Barry Keoghan) getting revenge on cardiothoracic surgeon Steven Murphy (Colin Farrell) and his family. Murphy’s job makes him the “ideal” man in American society, a guy whose got a steady job, a grand house, and a seemingly perfect family. Having a vengeful teenager like Lang slurp spaghetti while lording over Murphy and his family is a drastic shift in “typical” American power dynamics. The father figure is now at the mercy of the next generation. Thanks to Lang saying Murphy must kill one of his kids, he also must forever shatter the “father knows best” aura around his authority.

Similarly, the saga of Bella Baxter (Stone) in Poor Things is all about how the last person anyone would expect to become an unstoppable force puts corrupt men in their place. Baxter is obviously a much more sympathetic figure than the psychopathic Lang, but she’s also a chaotic figure who can cut down authoritative individuals to size in the blink of an eye. Interestingly, the final scenes of Poor Things chronicle Baxter encountering her former husband General Alfie Blessington (Christopher Abbott), a man who, much like many of the Red and the White characters, derives his power from exerting violence onto others. Also, like many of the military figures in The Red and the White, Blessington is depicted as a beast who can be easily toppled like any mortal man. Heck, Blessington’s fate in Poor Things is solidified when he literally shoots himself in the foot! You can slaughter and terrorize as many vulnerable people as you want. The unstable power dynamics in films like Poor Things and The Red and the White demonstrate that nobody is shielded from the vulnerabilities that plague all human beings.

What Are the Visual Similarities Between 'The Red and the White' & Yorgos Lanthimos' Films?

The themes of The Red and the White clearly echo throughout the later works of Yorgos Lanthimos, while this film’s visual sensibilities have a similar obvious influence on this man’s filmmaking exploits. Specifically, Lanthimos titles like The Lobster seem to have been greatly impacted by Jancsó and cinematographer Somló’s use of wide shots that depict the most monstrous developments in an intentionally detached fashion. A key climatic scene in The Red and the White, for example, depicts a group of soldiers marching to their doom to face enemy combatants, all the while singing a patriotic tune. This experience is captured in a lengthy unbroken wide shot, with the soldiers deep into the foreground of the image when they’re slaughtered. Their bodies hit the ground once they look like ants to the viewer, their deaths just a tiny part of an enormous frame.

Throughout The Red and the White, death happens either off-screen, in the corner of the frame, or at some kind of distance away from the viewer. Lives are being lost, yet the camerawork carries an aloofness to these passings hauntingly mimicking the way countries are so nonchalant in sacrificing their citizens to lengthy wars. Similarly, Lanthimos' movies use wider shots and nonchalant attitudes toward anguish to comment on the darker sides of the human condition. Take a harrowing scene in The Lobster that begins with Biscuit Woman (Ashley Jensen) lying on the ground in a pool of her own blood after a suicide attempt, screaming in anguish. Protagonist David (Colin Farrell) sees the body and then waltzes over to Heartless Woman (Angeliki Papoulia), a woman he's trying to court so that he can avoid the fate of all folks who fail to find a mate (getting turned into an animal).

Captured in an extended wide shot that quickly shifts the camera away from Biscuit Woman (though her screams never cease), the visual details here are meant to accentuate how social pressures to be “normal” are so extreme that they can leave us unable to sympathize with our fellow human beings. David opts to ignore a woman in dying pain just so he can take steps to avoid a grisly end himself. It’s an extreme visual metaphor, but a memorable and striking one. It’s also an image that combines wide framing with social commentary on toxic human behavior that would make The Red and the White proud. Meanwhile, Jancsó’s commitment to letting his wide shots play out for prolonged periods is certainly evident throughout the movies of Lanthimos. The scene in Poor Things where Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) repeatedly smacks his head on a bar counter, for instance, would not be nearly as funny if Lanthimos didn't allow it to play out in a lengthy wide shot reminiscent of similar frames from The Red and the White.

But the most distinctive visual parallel to the works of Yorgos Lanthimos in The Red and the White comes in a scene depicting six women being forced to dance with each other in the forest by Red Army soldiers. It’s a plenty evocative sequence on its own merits, with plenty of gripping tension (who knows what will happen if these women disobey their orders to dance?) underpinning this sequence. However, it’s also a scene that recalls the famous dancing scene from Dogtooth, which also features odd dance moves from female characters trapped in claustrophobic confines captured in a rigid wider single-take shot. In both cases, the act of dancing is used to depict characters engaging in a simulacrum of joyful physicality. Dancing in cinema (including in Bella Baxter’s oddball moves in Poor Things) is often used to express freedom and excitement. In The Red and the White and Dogtooth, dancing is instead used to hauntingly capture how the women on-screen are so far removed from anything resembling “normal” reality. Watching this Red and the White sequence especially, it becomes easy to see how this movie could’ve profoundly shaped the filmmaking mind of Yorgos Lanthimos.

