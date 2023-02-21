The first trailer for three-part romance drama series, You & Me, has been released. The trailer allows viewers journey with the lead characters, as they lose loved ones and struggle to find love again. According to Variety, the drama, which will be available for streaming on ITVX from February 23, will be told over two different timelines.

You & Me is a romance drama with unexpected twists and turns that intertwines the lives of characters. The romance drama follows three characters after tragic incidents in separate timelines changed their lives, leading them to collide unexpectedly. Ben (Harry Lawtey, Industry), a young northerner living in London, deals with the grief of losing a loved one after a disastrous event changed his life. Emma (Jessica Barden, The End of F***ing World) is a rising theater star, but Emma’s tragic past hangs over her success and her happiness. Jess (Sophia Brown, The Witcher: Blood Origin), a young lady whose life changes unexpectedly when she is running for a bus.

The first trailer introduces the characters and teases the tragic incidents that upend their lives. Although the trailer reveals little of the plot, it makes effort not to focus on the tragedy of the story. The trailer also shows the characters as they fall in love and how they struggle to stay happy with their separate tragedies looming over them.

James Davis created the three-episodes contemporary romance. You & Me is produced by Happy Prince, a part of ITV Studios. The contemporary romance drama is directed by BAFTA-winning director Tom Vaughan. It is executive produced by Alexander Lamb (We Hunt Together), Dominic Treadwell-Collins (A Very English Scandal), Russell T. Davies (It’s A Sin, Doctor Who). Speaking about the drama, the Doctor Who showrunner described it as a simple and beautiful drama.

“It’s a beautiful drama, the likes of which we don’t get enough of. It’s lovely. It’s more serious than a rom com, it’s classic story of romance. It’s a man and woman. It’s that simple and delicate. The day we stop telling stories like that, is the day the world stops turning.”

You & Me stars Lawtey (The Pale Blue Eye), Brown (The Capture), and Barden (Lambs of God, Pieces of Her) alongside Julie Hesmondhalgh (Coronation Street, The Trouble With Maggie Cole), Lily Newmark (Sex Education, Cursed), Andi Osho (Stay Close, The Sandman), and Janie Dee (Crashing).

You & Me will be available for streaming on ITVX from February 23. Checkout the first trailer below: