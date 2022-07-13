Netflix announced today the start of production for the adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s Young Adult novel You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!. The film follows a girl who has to prevent her Bat Mitzvah plans from unraveling and threatening to ruin one of the most important moments of her life.

Rosenbloom’s coming-of-age novel follows Stacy Friedman, a young girl excited about her Bat Mitzvah, a Jewish religious celebration that marks a girl's thirteenth birthday. The party represents the first step towards adulthood, and for soon-to-be teenagers, it’s the occasion to party like there’s no tomorrow with close friends. So, when things start to get out of control, Stacy feels like her whole life is ruined. The tragedy begins when Stacy sees her best friend, Lydia, kissing her crush. The event leads Stacy to uninvite Lydia from her Bat Mitzvah, which gives the book and the film their name.

Distressed by the chaos surrounding her Bat Mitzvah, Stacy consults with Rabbi Sherwin, who asks the girl to perform three good deeds before the party. The book, then, follows Stacy trying to follow the Rabbi’s recommendation, learning to deal with adversity, and cherishing the family members and friends that are truly important to her life. In short, You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! is a funny, feel-good story that will be very welcome to Netflix’s growing catalog.

Image via NBC

Netflix adaptation of You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! stars Idina Menzel (Uncut Gems, Cinderella), Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live), Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Shameless), Ido Mosseri (Sandy Wexler, You Don't Mess with the Zohan), Samantha Lorraine (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Dylan Hoffman (Next), Dean Scott Vazquez (Transformers: Rise of The Beasts), Miya Cech (Always Be My Maybe), Ivory Baker, Dylan Dash (Adeline, The Great), Millie Thorpe (Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion), Zaara Kuttemperoor with Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler.

You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! is directed by Sammi Cohen (Crush) from a script by Alison Peck (Work It). The adaptation is being produced by Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy for Happy Madison; and Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton for Alloy Entertainment. The film is executive produced by Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull, and Kevin Grady for Happy Madison.

