In a new clip from You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Stacy is planning an unforgettable party with a private yacht, fireworks, and a performance by Olivia Rodrigo.

The movie, based on a YA novel, follows Stacy and her preparations for her thirteenth birthday in a coming-of-age story filled with teenage drama.

The film is part of Adam Sandler's multi-movie deal with Netflix and stars his daughter Sunny in her first leading role.

A private yacht, fireworks, and a performance by a jet ski-riding international recording artist Olivia Rodrigo - sounds like the recipe for the perfect bat mitzvah, right? Or at least, that's the plan anyway, as best friends Stacy and Lydia prepare for a party you'll never forget, in a newly released clip from the upcoming Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. An adaptation of the 2005 YA novel of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom, the film is led by Sunny Sandler, daughter and co-star of Adam Sandler.

A coming of age story of friendship and love, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah follows Stacy as she prepares for the momentous Jewish celebration marking her thirteenth birthday, in what the newly released clip promises will surely be an unmissable event. The recently released trailer for the film showed Stacy propose an appearance from the one and only Dua Lipa, only to have her father (Adam) rebuff the idea, instead offering a ball pit. If planning the party of the year while working against such reluctance wasn't stressful enough, throw in a healthy dose of teenage hormones and drama, as Stacy finds herself blindsided when she catches Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) and her crush Andy together, and you have a girlhood crisis like no other.

The movie is set to get a limited theatrical run beginning August 18, before hitting small screens on Friday, August 25, as part of Netflix's growing slate of original content. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is also part of Sandler's multi-movie deal with the streamer, following titles such as The Week Of, The Ridiculous 6, and The Do-Over. The film is set to be a family affair for Sandler, as not only does he star alongside daughter Sunny, but also eldest daughter Sadie and wife Jackie Sandler. The film will mark Sunny's first time in a leading role, having previously appeared in a handful of her father's earlier movies in small or cameo roles; the actor appeared in titles such as Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, Sandy Wexler, and Murder Mystery.

Who Is Behind You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

The film's screenplay was adapted from the novel by Alison Peck (UglyDolls, Work It), and is directed by Sammi Cohen. Cohen previously worked on Hulu original movie Crush, as well as television shows including Hollywood Darlings and Mr. Student Body President. Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull, and Kevin Grady are credited as the film's executive producers, while Adam Sandler also produced the film alongside Tim Herlihy under his Happy Madison Production banner, as well as Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah releases onto Netflix on August 25. Check out the new clip below: