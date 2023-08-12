If you thought high school is hard on teenagers, middle school is no cakewalk either. The Netflix family comedy, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah focuses more or less on that subject. Based on the 2005 young adult novel of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom, the upcoming comedy-drama follows two best friends, Stacy and Lydia who are inseparable, to say the least, and plan everything together, including their bat mitzvah. But when Lydia gets a crush on the same boy Stacy has been attracted to, their friendship is put to the test, and classic teenage drama ensues. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is directed by Sammi Cohen from a script written by Alison Peck. This film comes as a part of Adam Sandler’s movie deal with Netflix, where he serves as a producer and also stars alongside an ensemble cast, led by his daughter Sunny Sandler, which also includes his eldest daughter Sadie and wife, Jackie Sandler, but more on that in a bit.

As a part of the same Netflix deal, this all-new teenage comedy is one of many Sandler-produced titles hitting the streamer in 2023, a list that also includes the popular Murder Mystery 2 and the recently released The Out-Laws, as well as the upcoming Leo. This is most likely going to be the first Adam Sandler film with his entire family together, although the women have made cameos in his various earlier projects. With the film set to arrive on Netflix this summer, check out our quick and handy guide below about the film’s plot, trailer, release date, cast, and characters, and everything we know so far about You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

When Is You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Coming Out?

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is slated to premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 25, 2023. However, ahead of the premiere, the film is also expected to get a limited theatrical run starting on August 18, 2023.

Where Can You Watch You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

A Netflix original production, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah will be exclusively available to stream on Netflix, starting August 25, 2023. However, those of you who would like to watch it in theaters can catch the film a week early as it is also scheduled to arrive in select theaters on August 18. In the coming months, if the film’s DVD/Blu-ray is released (which is also tentative for Netflix films), you might be able to watch it that way as well. However, since none of the recent Happy Madison films are available on demand or physical media, the upcoming Netflix film might also follow suit and stick to streaming once the limited theatrical window ends.

Watch the You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Trailer

The official trailer of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah was released by Netflix on August 11, 2023. From its first look, this film is basically what you expect the life of average adolescent girls to be like, albeit with a lot of drama and cinematic feel. The nearly three-minute trailer explores the common but important theme of “growing up is hard”, where we see Sunny Sandler’s Stacy is set to get a massive bash for her upcoming bat mitzvah along with her bestie, Lydia. They even dream of living in the same building, as Taylor Swift’s neighbors, among other future plans where they want to do everything together. But Stacy’s plans are cut short when she finds Lydia kissing the same boy Stacy has been crushing on for months. Feeling hurt and betrayed by her friend, Stacy starts acting out, spreads rumors about Lydia, and tries to get even with her, thus ending their long-term friendship. Meanwhile, Stacy’s parents, unable to exactly understand what she is going through, try to deal with the situation as they see fit, which, needless to say, only makes matters worse.

Who's Making You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

As mentioned, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is directed by Sammi Cohen from a screenplay by Alison Peck, which is based on the eponymous novel by Florence Rosenbloom, published in 2005. Cohen is best known for previously directing and producing select episodes of several television shows like Hollywood Darlings, Mr. Student Body President, College Humor Originals, Unmade, etc. She also recently directed the Hulu original film, Crush. Peck has previously written for the films UglyDolls and Work It.

The Netflix original film is executive produced by Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull, and Kevin Grady. Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy serve as producers, under his Happy Madison Production banner, marking You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah their fourth Netflix project of 2023. Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton of Alloy Entertainment also serve as producers.

Who's In the Cast of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

The Netflix original's cast includes the entire Sandler family, including Adam Sandler, his wife, Jackie Sandler, and their two daughters Sadie and Sunny. Although Sunny Sandler has earlier appeared in cameos and small roles in some of her father’s earlier films like Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, Sandy Wexler, Murder Mystery, etc., You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah marks her first lead role in a film. She stars as the teenage protagonist Stacy Friedman, who is preparing for her epic bat mitzvah event but is betrayed by her best friend. Sadie stars as Stacy’s older sister, Ronnie, also in her first major role. She has previously appeared in Sandler’s films like The Do-Over, Pixels, Murder Mystery, Sandy Wexler, etc. The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s Samantha Lorraine stars as Stacy’s best friend-turned-foe, Lydia Rodrigues Katz.

Adam Sandler plays the overwhelmed father to Stacy and Ronnie, Danny Friedman, while Jackie Sandler portrays family friend, Gabi Rodriguez Katz, and most likely Lydia’s mother. Adam Sandler will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi comedy-drama, Spaceman, slated for 2024, as well as the lead voice cast in the animated film Leo. Queen of Broadway Idina Menzel stars as Stacy and Ronnie’s mother, Bree. This film reunites Menzel and Sandler who have previously co-starred in Uncut Gems. The rest of the ensemble cast includes Next’s Dylan Hoffman as Andy Goldfarb, Stacy and Lydia’s crush; Saturday Night Live’s Sarah Sherman as Rabbi Rebecca; Code Black’s Luis Guzman as Eli Katz; You Don’t Mess with the Zohan’s Ido Mosseri as DJ Schmuley; Only Murders in the Building’s Jackie Hoffman as Irene, and Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion's Millie Thorpe as Nikke, along with newcomers Ivory Baker and Zaara Kuttemperoor, among many others.

What's the Plot of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah About?

The teenage comedy-drama film follows two middle school best friends, Stacy Friedman and Lydia Rodriguez Katz, who plan everything together, including dreaming of getting the most epic bat mitzvahs their friends can imagine. But things take a disturbing turn for Stacy when she finds out Lydia is also attracted to the same popular boy in school as her, thus threatening their friendship and all plans of a memorable rite of passage.

When and Where Was You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Filmed?

The filming for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah began in June 2022, with principal photography taking place in Toronto, Canada, and ended in August 2022.