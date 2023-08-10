The Big Picture Netflix's adaptation of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! explores the struggles of teenage emotions, love, and coming-of-age festivities.

Stacey Friedman's Bat Mitzvah preparations become complicated as her social status and attraction to a boy named Andy clash with a shocking betrayal by her best friend Lydia.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! features Adam Sandler, his daughters Sunny and Sadie, and his wife Jackie Sandler, along with other talented actors and actresses. The film premieres on Netflix on August 25.

One thing most humans have come to understand over the centuries of existence as a species is getting older is not easy. However, when you throw in teenage emotions and love into the mix, an already combustive mixture gets even more so. That is precisely the case in Netflix's adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s young adult novel You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!. The project which had been announced in July 2022, is set to be released on the streamer on August 25. Ahead of the film's premiere, Netflix has released the official trailer for the film, and it shows just how a young lady's coming-of-age festivities begin to nosedive after the most unexpected betrayal.

You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! follows the story of Stacey Friedman (Sunny Sandler), who is preparing for one of the most important occasions in her young life: her Bat Mitzvah, a Jewish celebration that marks a girl's thirteenth birthday. As seen early on in the trailer, Stacey has a lot riding on this event, and it would seem her father (Adam Sandler) in particular is not quite grasping the importance of the occasion. Preparations for the big day continue while Stacey continues to struggle with her social status and her attraction to Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman). While everything might not be perfect, Stacey still has her bestie, Lydia Katz (Samantha Lorraine).

Or so she thought. The unraveling occurs when Stacey finds Lydia locking lips with none other than her crush - Andy. The sting of the betrayal signals the end of the lifelong friendship and the sneaky teenage assaults on Lydia's person as payback.

Image via Netflix

The Sandlers Led the Cast

You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! is directed by Sammi Cohen from a script penned by Alison Peck. Asides from staring in the film and serving as producer, the movie will see Sandler and his family including his teenage daughters, and his wife Jackie Sandler, co-star in the movie. The rest of the cast includes Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, Ido Mosseri, Samantha Lorraine, Dean Scott Vazquez, Miya Cech, Ivory Baker, Dylan Dash, Millie Thorpe, Zaara Kuttemperoor, Judd Goodstein, and Kasey Bella Suarez.

You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah premieres on etflix on August 25. Watch the trailer below: