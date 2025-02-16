When does a documentary cross the line? Even more, when does a series fail to ever even approach that boundary, with a creator's reluctance to ask hard questions leading to a project that leaves viewers as uninformed as they were before they pressed play? It's a fine balance, with many creators not understanding how to respect their subjects but still asking the thought queries that make for the most enlightening projects. Luckily, Kirk Docker's You Can't Ask That understands it perfectly. Now streaming on Netflix, this Australian docu-series is predicated on knowing that so many people have questions about different identities and communities but feel like they can't ask them.

In many ways, this is a very good thing; it is extremely crass and unfair to subject someone from a marginalized group to uncomfortable questions about how they live. But the series recognizes that it's these lack of answers that foster stereotypes, with the whole show being focused on presenting consenting people from different groups with all the awkward questions viewers have. It's done with the utmost respect and care for these people and their experiences, and by creating a space where even the most incendiary questions can be asked respectfully, You Can't Ask That becomes one of the most informative, necessary documentary series out right now.

A Perfect Documentary Is Hard To Find

Even with its focus on asking uncomfortable questions, You Can't Ask That is, in many ways, a satire of predatory documentaries. Especially when it comes to people from marginalized communities, many projects focus more on creating dramatic moments for viewers than supporting the actual participants. It's an unfortunate practice that has marred some of the most popular features; from Paris is Burning to The Florida Project, these popular documentaries have critiqued creators for not only roughly prying into sensitive topics but failing to care about their subjects' wellbeing once the cameras have stopped rolling. Yes, these provide information to the general audience, but they often fall into one of two categories: indecent exposés that sensationalize a person's pain, or deeply skewed stories that focus more on the director's own narrative than the actual experiences of the groups being focused on. It's an extremely harmful trend in this genre, and it's even worse because it undercuts the dangers of misinformation that this medium was built to fight against.

People have long realized that it's groups' lack of knowledge about one another that leads to hatred and bigotry. A lack of information on identities different from one's own fosters stereotypes, with so many misled individuals seeing them as fact because they have no other knowledge to draw from. Of course, this isn't true for everyone — some people choose to believe in stereotypes simply because they enjoy reveling in bigoted hatred — but it's unfortunate how many long-lasting social issues are the products of some privileged group not understanding the lives of people different than them. It's what makes documentaries so essential, yet it's so unfortunate how creators who don't understand how to prioritize the subjects' comfort refuse to ask the hard-hitting questions about what it means to live as a certain identity. Too many don't know how to navigate touchy subjects with grace and care, leading to them not being discussed at all and people continuing to having questions that are inappropriate to ask but are often necessary to understand another group. This perpetuates a harmful cycle of misinformation and stereotyping, a cycle that You Can't Ask That was created to fight against.

‘You Can’t Ask That’ – Actually, Here, You Can

Image via Current Flow Entertainment

It's ironic how much You Can't Ask That is able to accomplish with so little actually happening onscreen. In a documentary genre filled with inventive new film styles and innovative ways of portraying information, this program brings it back to basics by having every scene consist of a person against a backdrop, sitting in a chair and talking to the camera. Each episode follows a different community; from Drag Queens to people who have survived natural disasters, these subjects vary wildly. Yet what unites them all is that these are populations who many people have questions about — ones who often suffer because people don't know enough about them. And that, largely, is the mission of the series, as both the minds behind it and the people in each episode have the same goal in answering questions that range from laughably simple to shockingly uncomfortable: helping people understand who they are.

From inclusive policies to funding for different organizations, so much of the modern world is informed by what people think of one another. This means that if the general public is too afraid to ask about a certain group, that population usually suffers, either because a lack of knowledge allows harmful preconceptions to continue or people who don't understand the discrimination they face not caring enough to try and support them. The people in these episodes leave themselves vulnerable to such inappropriate questions because they know the answers will help people learn how to support them, a tenuous process that they luckily have an entire creative team to support them through. It's heartwarming to hear the producers asking the subjects how they feel and what they think of the questions, with the people behind the camera constantly checking in to make sure the subjects are giving their affirmative consent throughout filming. It's a level of care that is shown even more in the end credits, with almost every episode featuring a thank you to an advocacy organization that focuses on providing whatever community is being spotlighted with the resources they need. This all creates a well-informed, respectful approach, with this thoroughly simple setup managing to become one of the most hard-hitting and illuminating programs ever.

‘You Can’t Ask That’ Answers It All