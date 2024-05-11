Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons is back as an evil teacher, but this time, he won't be screaming at you to stay at his tempo. You Can't Run Forever is a tense new thriller from Lionsgate that sees Simmons star as Wade - a college professor who embarks on a double life as a ruthless serial killer. Directed by Simmons' real-life partner, Michelle Schumacher, Wade's path of destruction sets its sights on an innocent young woman by the name of Miranda (Isabelle Anaya).

Miranda is still reeling from a traumatic event from her past, and her parents are trying to get through to her to see that there is a path forward. However, that path is difficult to see when Miranda and her father, Eddie (Allan Leech), are attacked by Wade. With her father shot, Miranda has no choice but to flee into the woods, with Wade relentlessly pursuing her day and night. To learn more about this gripping and terrifying tale of survival, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about You Can't Run Forever.

When Is 'You Can't Run Forever' Coming Out?

J.K. Simmons' quest for deranged vengeance begins when You Can't Run Forever premieres on Friday, May 17, 2024, in the United States. As "May Movie Madness" ramps up, You Can't Run Forever will be opening up against some fairly stiff competition for that weekend of the 17. The slate of films that weekend alone includes the John Krasinski-directed imaginary friend movie IF, the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, the slasher prequel The Strangers: Chapter 1, the supernatural A24 drama I Saw the TV Glow, and the Neon-produced comedy Babes.

Where Can You Watch 'You Can't Run Forever'?

The latest thriller by J.K. Simmons will be released through a variety of methods starting May 17. You Can't Run Forever will be available to watch both in theaters through a limited theatrical run and a same-day home release on digital and on-demand. Lionsgate has not yet announced any plans for a possible streaming release for You Can't Run Forever at this time.

Does 'You Can't Run Forever' Have a Trailer?

Lionsgate released the first trailer for You Can't Run Forever on April 15, officially kickstarting a denim-clad J.K. Simmons' bloody conquest. The trailer begins with Simmons' character of Wade teaching a college seminar, only to return home and find evidence of his wife cheating on him. While it's implied Wade killed his wife, meanwhile, Miranda is struggling at her own home while her parents, Jenny (Fernanda Urrejola) and Eddie, try to find a way to get through to their daughter. Eddie has a heart-to-heart with Miranda while they're on a drive, but it's tragically interrupted by a trigger-happy Wade. After Wade kills Eddie, he chases Miranda on a multi-hour hunt through the nearby wilderness, slaughtering anyone who happens to be on his path. As Miranda fights to survive, she can't help but wonder if Wade's actions are motivated by pure insanity or if there's a deeper meaning to his cruelty.

Who Stars in 'You Can't Run Forever'?

Leading the cast as the terrifying main villain of You Can't Run Forever is J.K. Simmons, who in his long and prestigious career, has gone from a beloved character actor into an Oscar-winning household name. As fans of J.K. Simmons likely already know, You Can't Run Forever isn't the first time J.K. Simmons has played an evil teacher, as the role that earned him an Oscar was the abusive music teacher Fletcher in Whiplash. J.K. Simmons' list of iconic roles beyond Whiplash is practically bottomless, with other standouts including the morally gray superhero Omni-Man in Invincible and the hysterically grumpy news editor J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man franchise.

For the role of Miranda, the young woman unfortunate enough to be stalked by Wade will be played Donny's Bar Mitzvah star Isabelle Anaya. Miranda's parents will be played by Cry Macho star Fernanda Urrejola and The imitation Game star Allen Leech. Also, a part of the cast is Two and a Half Men star Graham Patrick Martin as a young local deputy trying to solve the case behind these grisly murders.

The rest of the cast for You Can't Run Forever is rounded out by:

Night Teeth star Andres Velez

star Bunk'd star Kevin Quinn

star Honor Student star Olivia Simmons

star Dances with Wolves star Michael Spears

star Chicago Med star Alet Taylor

star Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk star Randy Gonzalez

What is 'You Can't Run Forever' About?

The official plot synopsis of You Can't Run Forever reads as follows:

Miranda, a young woman already suffering from acute anxiety due to a past tragedy, faces a new terror when a serial killer chooses her as his new target. In a harrowing hunt through the woods, Miranda finds strength she never knew she had as she tries to elude her murderous tracker. Academy Award® winner J.K. Simmons stars in a spine-chilling thriller about the strength of family and the astonishing power of the human spirit.

Who Is Making 'You Can't Run Forever'?

You Can't Run Forever is directed and co-written by filmmaker Michelle Schumacher. This marks Schumacher's third feature film, following the movie industry comedy 3 Geezers! and the existential drama I'm Not Here, both of which also starred J.K. Simmons. There's an apparent reason for that, as Michelle Schumacher and J.K. Simmons have been married in real life since 1996.

Michelle Schumacher penned the script for You Can't Run Forever alongside co-writer Carolyn Carpenter. The two previously worked together on Schumacher's short-form debut with the short film The Floor. You Can't Run Forever will be produced by a frequent collaborator of Michelle Schumacher, Randle Schumacher.

Finally, You Can't Run Forever will also feature:

Music by Joe Simmons (Shock!)

(Shock!) Cinematography by Pete Villani (Dynasty)

(Dynasty) Editing by Evan Ahlgren (Yellowstone)

(Yellowstone) Production Design by Jordan Crockett (Red Right Hand)

(Red Right Hand) Art Direction by Felicia Maunu (What Happens Later)

What's Next for J.K. Simmons After 'You Can't Run Forever'?

J.K. Simmons has always been one of those stars who has never stopped working, and that's still evident with the number of projects he currently has in the works. Not only will Simmons certainly be returning for Season 3 of Invincible, Simmons is set to star in more than a few feature films. This includes not one, but two Netflix action films slated for release in 2024, including the Mark Whalberg spy film The Union and the Dwayne Johnson Christmas movie Red One, which has reportedly been suffering from some behind-the-scenes drama. J.K. Simmons is also currently slated to play legendary comedian Milton Berle in the late-night biopic SNL 1975.