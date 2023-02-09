You lead star Penn Badgley has a clear idea of when the show should end. During an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Badgley revealed details of the contract he signed with Netflix before boarding the show, underlining how Joe Goldberg’s story shouldn’t last more than one or two extra seasons.

Based on the popular book series by Caroline Kepnes, the first season of Netflix’s You deconstructed rom-com tropes by showing how love can lead to obsessive behaviors, especially when people like Joe are involved. Despite thinking of himself as a genuinely good and honorable man, Joe is a serial killer who stalks and pursues his victims in the name of love, trying to fill a void left by his traumatic childhood.

What makes You so disturbing is that the whole story is told through Joe’s eyes, making the audience understand the reasoning of a sick person and even sympathize which a man who’s obviously a bad guy. Although the formula could have turned stale over time, You has found a way to reinvent itself at each season, shattering fans' expectations and offering something fresh each time. Still, Joe is long due for a date with justice, and we are all wondering when writers will bring his story to an end. Fortunately, Joe’s fated end won’t take too long to come, as Badgley is reaching the end of his contract. As the star reveals:

"I signed a six-year contract right out the gate. So they could do two more if they wanted. I think if there’s another season, I think it’s only going to be one. I think–this is my understanding, but I don’t know, I really don’t know. But I know that everybody concerned, from the top on down, nobody wants this show to become tired."

Image via Netflix

Since Bagdley signed a six-year contract from the start, that means Netflix saw the potential for the series to last for six seasons, should it meet the expected public reception. Thanks to You’s constant reinvention, the series is still holding strong in Netflix’s charts, which means the streamer might try to milk Joe’s story for as long as they can. Still, we got to a point where no one can pretend Joe is just a misunderstood soul, and he must face reckoning sooner or later. So, it would make sense for the series to wrap things up in Season 5 before risking overstaying its welcome.

What’s Season 4 of You About?

Season 4 of You changes things up once more by taking Joe to London, where he takes over the identity of a literature college professor. Instead of following Joe as he obsesses over another woman, the series turns the script upside down by putting the protagonist in the middle of a whodunit.

Part 1 of You Season 4 is available right now on Netflix. Part 2 hits the streamer on March 9. Check out the full Happy Sad Confused interview with Badgley below.