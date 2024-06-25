The Big Picture The You Gotta Believe trailer showcases an underdog baseball team's inspiring journey to the Little League World Series.

Witness the highs and lows as the team fights for victory in the longest game in history.

You Gotta Believe is directed by Texas native Ty Roberts and features a talented ensemble cast including Greg Kinnear and Luke Wilson.

Brighten up your day with the heartwarming trailer for You Gotta Believe and jump on the bandwagon for a team of underdog baseball players gunning for the Little League World Series. Based on a true story, the sports drama centers around a struggling team’s rise from zeroes to heroes as they climb through the ranks and not only take the field at the 2002 Little League World Series but also end up with their names etched in the Little League record books. With performances from Greg Kinnear (Little Miss Sunshine) and Luke Wilson (Horizon: An American Saga), the teaser will put you right in your feels while rooting for the team of youngsters as they put it all on the line.

Tensions are running high at the top of the You Gotta Believe trailer as the Little League World Series game heads into its 11th inning, making it the longest game in the event’s history. Flashing back to the strikes, foul balls, and missed catches that got them there, the teaser reveals that things weren’t always so smooth for the ragtag group of baseball players from Fort Worth, Texas. Still, even before they became part of the Little League record books, the boys had the spark and determination to make it to the top, which all stemmed from a love and respect for the game. With the guidance of their coaches, Jon (Kinnear) and Bobby (Wilson), the players have a shot at making it to the biggest event of the year, something they only work all the harder at after Bobby’s health takes a downward spiral.

Filling out the title’s ensemble cast is a lineup that includes Sarah Gadon (Ferrari), Molly Parker (Deadwood), Patrick Renna (The Sandlot), Lew Temple (The Walking Dead), Etienne Kellici (Ready or Not), Connor McMahon (Writing a Love Song), Jacob Soley (The Communist’s Daughter), Blake DeLong (When They See Us), and newcomer Michael Cash.

Who’s Directing ‘You Gotta Believe’?

The Texas-based sports drama hails from Ty Roberts, a native of The Lone Star State. Having previously stood at the helm of titles including The Iron Orchard and The Falcon Thief, Roberts’ latest project sees him reteam with Wilson after the pair previously worked together on the inspirational Great Depression era-centered football drama, 12 Mighty Orphans, back in 2021. You Gotta Believe will be distributed by Well Go USA Entertainment.

You can check out the trailer for You Gotta Believe above and catch the movie in cinemas when it passes home base on August 30.