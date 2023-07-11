Sometimes secrets are ok, but we'd never keep the physical release of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie a secret. One of A24's newest releases, You Hurt My Feelings, is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on August 22, 2023.

The new film comes from writer and director Nicole Holofcener, who previously worked on Enough Said. You Hurt My Feelings tells the story of an accomplished novelist, played by Louis-Dreyfus, whose latest publishing flubs have made her feel insecure in her writing abilities. Worse still, when she hears her otherwise supportive husband critiquing her latest writing endeavors, her marriage goes into a spiral that will unfurl both her own life and the lives of her loved ones. Tobias Menzies, who previously starred in Game of Thrones and Outlander, stars as her husband. Also starring in the film are Arian Moayed and Michaela Watkins. Collider's Ross Bonaime praised the film for its frothy comedy and light tone.

Is Honesty Always the Best Policy?

A movie shows the daily life of a New York City based author named Beth and her husband, Don, who works as a couples' counselor. The relationship between the pair is loving and filled with affection, but tugged along with a thread of small but loving lies. When Don asks Beth about potentially getting Botox, she demurs. And when she insists that her own Botox treatments haven't removed her ability to move her eyebrows (they have), he does not tell her the truth. But when Beth overhears Don telling his friend Mark his honest feelings about her latest book, all the small lies that they've built up around themselves will come into question.

Image via A24

The film is set to be released on both Blu-ray and DVD in August. The Blu-ray + DVD + Digital package will retail for $24.99 and the DVD will retail for a suggested retail price of $19.98. The Blu-ray and DVD releases will include special features including audio commentary with writer and director Nicole Holofcener and the film's star and producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus as well as a special featurette titled "Just Being Honest: Making You Hurt My Feelings".

You Hurt My Feelings comes from A24 and Lionsgate. A24 is the studio behind such films as Lady Bird and Everything Everywhere All at Once. You can buy the film on August 22, 2023, and watch the trailer for the movie below.