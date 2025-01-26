What would you do if you found out your partner was lying to you about liking your work? That is the question at the core of Nicole Holofcener's 2023 film You Hurt My Feelings. It stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Beth, a writer who is forced to examine her work and her relationship after overhearing her husband Don (Tobias Menzies) tell someone that he doesn't like her new book. The film features an incisively sharp, poignant, and funny script — something audiences have come to expect from Holofcener — that examines why we sometimes feel compelled to lie to those closest to us, as well as what hardships can accompany defining yourself by your work. With such universal themes being explored, You Hurt My Feelings truly is a film with something for everyone.

Nicole Holofcener's Script Explores the Fragile Nature of Trust in Relationships