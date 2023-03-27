Comedy and drama are two of the most sought and loved genres; with the former bringing much-needed humor into our lives whereas the latter gives the audience a chance to lose themselves in stories with high stakes and conflicts. While some movies or shows are entirely comedies or solely dramas, others combine both genres for an intriguing fusion of themes. Regardless of the particular genre these movies belong to, they can frequently carve out a special place for themselves by choosing to be a dramedy rather than sticking to one specific tone. Dramedy has proven to be a powerful genre that can tackle serious issues while still providing entertainment and humor. Its popularity shows no signs of slowing down, and audiences continue to embrace the genre's unique blend of comedy and drama. From 2011’s film 50/50, which is a poignant exploration of life, death, and friendship, doused in plenty of humor to keep the audience engaged to 2018’s Eighth Grade, which follows the life of an adolescent girl as she navigates the pitfalls of middle school and explores themes of social anxiety, and the pressures of growing up, with an equal mix of humor to lighten the mood, the genre is brimming with great examples.

A24 is a breakthrough film production company that has produced numerous ground-breaking films, including the multi-award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once, Moonlight, Lady Bird, Minari, and many more. The production company is planning to repeat its successful 2022, which saw the release of Darren Aronofsky's Oscar-winning drama The Whale and Ti West's outstanding period horror Pearl. To continue its streak of being involved with great masterpieces, they have acquired distribution rights for an upcoming comedy-drama by Nicole Holefsener - You Hurt My Feelings.

Related:Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Best Characters, From ‘Seinfeld’ to ‘Enough Said’

When and Where Is You Hurt My Feelings Releasing?

You Hurt My Feelings had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2023, and received favorable reviews.

The film will be hitting theaters in wide release on Memorial Day weekend, May 26, 2023.

The movie will have tough competition when it premieres in theaters because it will go against Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, the Gerard Butler action flick Kandahar, and the comedy films About My Father and The Machine.

There is no word yet as to when You Hurt My Feelings will be premiering on streaming. Meanwhile, you can use Fandango, and AMC Theatres to find show times for You Hurt My Feelings at a theater near you.

Who Is in The Cast of You Hurt My Feelings?

Image via A24

You Hurt My Feelings stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Beth. Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener previously collaborated on the 2013 film Enough Said, so this is a reunion for the two of them. In the role of a novelist, when Beth discovers that her husband had been deceiving her about the quality of her writing, her life takes a heartbreaking turn. Known for her TV roles as Elaine on Seinfeld, Christine on The New Adventures of Old Christine, and Selina on Veep, she is also a part of the MCU in the role of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and has made appearances in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Joining Julia in the role of her husband Don and a therapist is Tobias Menzies, who tries his best to support his wife, but it is eventually revealed that he doesn't regard her work that highly which becomes the basis of distrust between the couple. While Menzies has been a part of popular series like Rome, Eternal Law, Game of Thrones, and The Terror, he is most familiar to viewers for his two seasons as Prince Philip on The Crown or his part in Outlander.

Other cast members include Michaela Watkins (Casual) as Beth's sister Sarah, Arian Moyaed (Succession) as Sarah's husband Mark, Owen Teague (It) as Beth's son Elliot, and Jeannie Berlin (The Fabelmans) as Beth's mother Georgia. Amber Tamblyn (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants), David Cross (Arrested Development), Zach Cherry (Severance), Sarah Steele (The Good Fight), LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Grey's Anatomy), Sunita Mani (Spirited), Deniz Akdeniz (The Flight Attendant), and Clara Wong (Billions).

Watch the Trailer For You Hurt My Feelings

On March 21, A24 released the trailer for You Hurt My Feelings which shows the everyday lives of our main characters and how a small and seemingly trivial action like a white lie can impact you and your relationships. The trailer introduces the audience to Beth's worries regarding her work and the constant encouragement her husband provides. She maintains an apparently perfect relationship with Don, who is extremely supportive as she works on her new book. But at precisely the midpoint, when Beth decides to sneak up on Don, she overhears him admitting to his friend that Beth’s new book isn't the amazing masterpiece he claimed it was, and Beth loses all faith in him, casting doubt on all of his prior encouragement. But, she is not the only person dealing with issues. As a therapist, Don talks with clients who are at last being honest with him regarding how little he is doing in their improvement while Beth's sister confesses to lying to her actor husband Mark, even when he is not good. Julia Louis-Dreyfus shines in the role of Beth in the trailer as she portrays the character's frenzied descent into illness, despair, and rage in a way that is both comical and touching.

Related:Julia Louis-Dreyfus & David Duchovny on 'You People,' Joining the MCU, & Quentin Tarantino

What Is You Hurt My Feelings About?

Nicole Holofcener has distinguished herself in her career by centering many of her works that deal with the challenges of sustaining or rediscovering love in later life. This appears to be the same situation for You Hurt My Feelings which tells the story of a woman and her husband, focusing on their relationship over the years. The couple’s apparent happy life takes a hit when their little white lies are revealed to each other.

Here is the official synopsis:

"From acclaimed filmmaker, Nicole Holofcener comes a sharply observed comedy about a novelist whose long-standing marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband give his honest reaction to her latest book. A film about trust, lies and the things we say to the people we love most."

Who Is Making You Hurt My Feelings?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Nicole Holofcener is the writer, director, and producer of You Hurt My Feelings, with A24 having distribution rights for the movie. Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu join Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener as producers, and FilmNation Entertainment and Likely Story are the production companies involved with the movie. Michael Andrews composed the score for You Hurt My Feelings, while Jeffrey Waldron serves as the cinematographer with Alisa Lepselter serving as the editor.