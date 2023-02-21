Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the show You.

The first part of season 4 of Netflix's You is out, and with it came new, refreshing faces. The drama series, which has now seemingly turned into an edge-of-your-seat whodunnit, has always done a great job at characterization, making viewers sympathize with its fictional characters no matter how complex and complicated they might be.

While Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) character is questionable, he still makes for a likable character (even if viewers hate to admit it). But there are also, surprisingly, no shortage of other likable characters from You — from new faces like Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers) to older personalities like Ellie Alves (Jenna Ortega).

10 Malcolm Harding

A new cast member in the fourth and latest season of You, this self-centered literature professor was born to privilege and wealth. Although he was not the worst character in the show, Malcolm (Stephen Hagan) oftentimes came off as highly unlikable, self-absorbed, and arrogant.

It was apparent from the very beginning that Hagan's character was a narcissist — someone so involved with himself that he did not think about anyone else — making it very likely that viewers would come to potentially hate him even if his screen time did not extend beyond the first episode.

9 Guinevere Beck

The stunning Guinevere Beck, portrayed by Elizabeth Lail, lacked in depth and personality what she had in looks. While Beck was shown to be a nice and loyal person who cared about her loved ones deeply (which are true facts), she ultimately failed at being a remotely interesting character.

Beck is deeply flawed, but that is not what makes her an unlikable personality in the show. Her recurring tendency to feel sorry for herself — almost the entire time, but especially when it comes to jobs that she does not even attempt to keep — is a solid example of what makes her so boring and unappealing.

8 Rhys Montrose

Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers), a British author and London Mayoral candidate, is the surprise antagonist that tracks down Joe in You's season four. The character is presented as very likable and approachable but turns out to be the complete opposite by the end of season four's part one.

Although Montrose is a literal serial killer, he initially showcased a warm, charming personality, which made him come off as a likable character, intriguing viewers with his strong first appearance. This doesn't last long, though: his true colors are revealed in the last episode.

7 Kate Galvin

Portrayed by Charlotte Ritchie, Kate Galvin is a smart and independent young woman, as well as an important character in the latest season. Although fiercely loyal and devoted to her friends, she clearly has a very hard time putting down her walls and trusting others, which are traits that make her seem cold and aloof.

Although the character is not the most likable in the series, she's had a fair share of interesting moments throughout, namely that one scene where she reveals her backstory.

6 Joe Goldberg

The very definition of a "wolf in sheep's clothing," Joe Goldberg (or Jonathan Moore, whichever name you prefer) is extremely charming and charismatic, but equal parts dangerous and manipulative. Because of his internal monologue, viewers are able to familiarize themselves with Badgley's character's deeply disturbed personality throughout the seasons.

While Joe is — much like Malcolm — a plain narcissist, it isn't hard to empathize and even sympathize with him despite all the horrible things he has done, and that is probably due to how well-written of an antagonist he is. Joe may be a terrifying TV serial killer, but fans root for him anyway.

5 Lady Phoebe

This newbie played by Tilly Keeper turns out to be a pleasant surprise. One of You's most recent additions, Lady Phoebe, is all about that good energy — although super rich and famous, Phoebe is equal amounts kind and sweet.

While not much is yet known about her, there is no doubt that the chaotic socialite and aristocrat of the series generally comes off as a fun-loving and lovable personality. It's safe to say that Lady Phoebe has stolen many hearts, including some of the viewers'.

4 Marienne Bellamy

This smart librarian and gifted artist portrayed by the wonderful Tati Gabrielle is one of season three's central characters, as well as Joe's target throughout the season. Devoted mother to a lovely girl, Marienne is calm, captivating, and a keen observer who comes off as a practical and tough woman.

Lucky for Gabrielle's character, she seems to have gotten rid of Joe (at least for now). Although it is not certain if she will come back to the series, Marienne was a very likable character whenever she appeared on screen.

3 Delilah Alves

From the beginning, Carmela Zumbado's fierce and independent on-screen counterpart appeared to be very protective and loving towards her little sister. Though she didn't show it all the time and often put a tough facade on, her ultimate goal was always to keep Ellie (Jenna Ortega) safe and prevent any harm from coming her way.

In addition to not tolerating Joe's nonsense, Delilah made it clear that she didn't need any male figure in her life to make it through and wasn't afraid to stand up for herself whenever she had to. Unfortunately, the character's badass personality didn't take her far and her life came to a very premature and heartbreaking ending in one of the most devastating death scenes in You.

2 Ellie Alves

Before Wednesday, Jenna Ortega had already starred in many big projects — including You. She played Delilah's little sister Ellie, who aspired to become a filmmaker and did everything in her power to achieve her dreams. Ellie was really sarcastic and witty, delivering some great lines throughout the season in which she starred.

Ambitious, bright, and mature, Ortega's on-screen counterpart held great potential. That was, of course, until Joe (and Chris D'Elia's Henderson) ruined the 15-year-old's life completely, forcing her to take on a different path.

1 Love Quinn

Love Quinn is just as messed up as Joe, which is possibly what made them such a good match in the beginning. Victoria Pedretti's messy character is extraordinarily complex and clearly unhealthy — yet viewers can't help but love her and be excited about her potential return (and even explore the potential of Love becoming You's protagonist); perhaps because, just like Joe, she is extremely well-crafted.

Although some fans find her less likable in the third season (no wonder), the majority of the audience actually really liked Love in the first season she appeared in. Either way, there is no way to deny the impact that Love's arrival had on the series.

