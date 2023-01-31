Earlier this month, Netflix released romantic-comedy You People. The movie follows Ezra (Jonah Hill) and Amira (Lauren London), a recently engaged couple from two very different families. Though a comedy, the movie had its fair share of more serious moments, from cringey first meetings with parents to arguments between Ezra and Amira. While the characters weren't amused by their predicaments, the cast was all laughs in the recently released blooper reel.

The video opens with the one-on-one car ride between Ezra and Akbar (Eddie Murphy), Amira's father. Murphy maintains his neutral composure but breaks character immediately after delivering his line. He continues to draw a contrast between himself and Akbar, joining in the fun as his fellow co-stars laugh and is occasionally the reason himself. Similarly, London does her best to stay on track during a brief exchange about Juneteenth being unavailable as a wedding date. Thanks to a quip by Hill, London goes into full laughter.

As the video continues, it shows that other frequent character breakers are Hill, David Duchovny (Arnold, Ezra's father), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Shelley, Ezra's mother), and Nia Long (Fatima, Amira's mother). In one way or another, they are all responsible for inciting some sort of chaos -- whether it's lingering on someone's hand too long or a ridiculous and well-delivered line. Other featured cast includes Deon Cole, Mike Epps, Rhea Perlman, Kym Whitley, Sam Jay, and Andrea Savage.

Image via Netflix

As previously mentioned, You People focuses on Ezra and Amira's journey to get married. Due to major contention between their families, they're in for a rather bumpy and stressful ride. Ezra comes from a white and Jewish family. His parents, especially his mother, attempt to show their support and excitement for the union, but they tend to say exactly the wrong and wildly offensive things at every turn. Meanwhile, Amira's family is African-American and Muslim, a major source of pride for her father. So, he's dubious when Ezra enters the picture. While wedding planning is underway, Ezra and Amira struggle to find a balance between their families and their relationship.

The movie was written and produced by Hill and Kenya Barris, and directed by Barris. Kevin Misher produced, with Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, David Hyman, and Matt Dines as executive producers. Additional cast includes Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, and more.

You People is streaming now on Netflix. Watch the blooper reel below: