Netflix has released a new trailer and first-look images of You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris. While the movie was announced as a romantic comedy, Barris will inspect the themes of love through the lenses of social conflict, making You People his new exploration of racial stereotypes in America.

While the trailer underlines You People is a comedy and does talk about romance, Barris is not deviating from the everyday conflicts between people from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds. That was to be expected, considering Barris' history. While You People is the filmmaker’s first feature as a director, Barris is known for creating Black-ish to BlackAF, two popular sitcoms about the challenges of being Black in the US. Recently, Barris also joined Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi to create Netflix’s musical video Entergalatic.

Barris' entire body of work is about racism and the cultural identity of Black people, and we shouldn’t expect anything else from You People. The movie’s title is a direct reference to an expression frequently used in racist speeches since “you people” is used to erase any trace of identity from an individual and reduce them to racial stereotypes. And that’s precisely what’s at the movie's core, as You People examines the cultural clashes between people from different cultures, generations, and ethnic backgrounds.

The first-look images focus on some of the members of the star-studded cast of You People, including Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy.

Who’s Involved in You People?

Barris directs You People from a script he wrote with Jonah Hill. Barris and Hill also produce alongside Kevin Misher. Executive producers include David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.

Barris is currently involved as a writer for a sequel to White Men Can't Jump, the classic 90s movie starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. The sequel stars Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow and actor Sinqua Walls in leading roles. It also has professional basketball players Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil as executive producers on the project. Doug Hall, a story editor on Black-ish has joined Barris in writing the script for the remake, with award-winning music video director Calmatic set to direct.

You People arrives on January 27, 2023. Check out the movie’s first-look images below:

