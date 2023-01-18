We are halfway through the first month of the New Year and Netflix has decided to tease our collective movie appetites on what to expect through out the year. It’s a brand-new run, so it means we need brand-new, must-watch movies on the cards covering and fitting every mood of the entertainment across the globe. In a new trailer, the streamer has teased a collection of renowned filmmakers, well-known and beloved movie stars as well as fresh faces building epic new worlds and bringing fan favorites back in new sequels.

The trailer begins with a variety of cut scenes from movies streamed during the past year, before the infusion of clips from the offerings of the new year. One thing is clear – save the dates – cause there will be a film for every mood this new year. The first movie that will explode onto the scene this new year is You People on January 27. The film stars Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill in a story that sees a new couple alongside their families navigate modern love when faced with cultural differences. Up next on the slate, a couple of days before Valentine’s Day is Your Place Or Mine on February 10. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, the film will follow a journey of discovering that what you want might not be what you need. Next is the much-anticipated feature film for the British drama series, Luther. Arriving on the streamer on March 10, Luther: The Fallen Sun stars Idris Elba and Andy Serkis, with Elba playing the detective, Luther, who breaks out of prison to handle a new villain terrifying London.

Murder Mystery 2 comes to light on March 31, with the comedy mystery starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston also serving as a sequel to the 2019 film. The Mother comes in next on May 12 with Jennifer Lopez protecting her daughter from an assassin. Lopez’s all-action film is followed by yet another guns-blazing film, Extraction 2 on June 16. Yes. Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler has come out of retirement to execute yet another high-risk extraction, and he does not seem pleased. Won’t stop the bullets from flying though.

Image via Netflix

As we move into the second half of the year, They Cloned Tyrone hops on July 21 starring Jaime Foxx and John Boyega. Then comes Hearts of Stone on August 11 with lots of gunfire and carnage starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Next on August 25, there is a bit of heavy lifting to be done with Kevin Hart in Lift.

In need of some medieval storytelling, Damsel on October 13 has you covered with Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, and Nick Robinson to star. Pain Hustlers with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans will come into view on October 27 before we get to see The Killer on November 10. Family matters take center stage in A Family Affair with Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King on November 17. The animation Leo streams on November 22 before Leave The World Behind on December 8 starring Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali. We wrap the year on December 22 with Rebel Moon featuring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam. and Djimon Hounsou.

2023 is packed on Netflix. Save the dates and check out the trailer below