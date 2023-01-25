On January 27, Netflix is set to release the romantic comedy, You People. Co-written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris (who is making his directorial debut with the film), this riotous take on the stereotypes of interfaith marriage, this movie promises some major howls of laughter. The film revolves around Ezra and Amira as they maneuver their way through their relationship, treading gingerly through the minefield of race, religion, and family, and coming up against a string of foot-in-mouth faux pas and thorny racial blunders from their embarrassing future in-laws.

Apart from its hysterical, culture-clash plot, this film's got a lot to offer, like being utterly studded with well-known stars for one. With such notable names on the cast list for You People, we thought we'd sustain comedy fans' anticipation for the upcoming Eddie Murphy-Jonah Hill combo by putting this cast and character guide out there.

RELATED: New ‘You People’ Trailer Has Eddie Murphy Stressing Over His Daughter's Future Husband: Jonah Hill

Eddie Murphy as Akbar Mohammed

Image via Netflix

A household name and pure comedy gold, Eddie Murphy is sure to shine as the over-protective, near-impossible-to-impress father, hell-bent on scrutinizing any potential suitors interested in marrying his daughter, none more so than Ezra.

Eddie Murphy's filmography is lengthier than The Amazon (as in the river, not the mega-corporation). As well as being known and loved for bringing the part of Donkey to life in the Shrek franchise, he starred in the Beverly Hills Cop films, Coming to America, Trading Places, The Nutty Professor, Bowfinger, and 48 Hours among other films. He received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the film Dreamgirls. After taking a break from acting, Murphy returned to the screen in the much acclaimed Rudy Ray Moore biopic Dolemite Is My Name, and he starred in the long-awaited sequel Coming 2 America. Murphy is set to return as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and is starring in the Christmas comedy Candy Cane Lane from Amazon Studios.

Jonah Hill as Ezra Cohen

Image via Netflix

Ezra's life takes on fulfillment and meaning when he meets and falls in love with Amira but then abruptly gets brought back down to earth when marriage is on the cards, and it becomes clear that winning over her parents is a mighty tall order.

Jonah Hill is most known for his roles in comedies such as Superbad, 21 & 22 Jump Street, This Is The End, and Get Him to the Greek. Hill received Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor for his film performances in American sports drama Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street. In 2018 Hill made his directorial debut with the film Mid90s. He is next set to direct the film Outcome which will star Keanu Reeves.

Lauren London as Amira Mohammed

Image via Netflix

Amira's life gets upended when she falls for Ezra, after he hops onto the backseat of her car, having mistaken her for an Uber driver. Fast-forward to further down the relationship timeline and things get awkward when it's time to meet the parents. Cue tear-inducing belly laughs.

Lauren London is well known for TV roles such as True Story and Games People Play. Her film work includes the 2016 romantic comedy Perfect Match, and more recently her role in the action thriller Without Remorse -- based loosely on Tom Clancy's 1993 novel -- in which she starred alongside Michael B. Jordan.

Nia Long as Fatima Mohammed

Image via Netflix

Fatima is Amira's no-nonsense, unimpressionable mother who, like every mom, would love her daughter to marry gold... but white? Now that's a different story. Using comedy to highlight racial misconceptions in America, there are some ticklishly inept moments in store when Amira's Black Muslim parents meet their white Jewish counterparts.

Nia Long is easily recognizable from her work in works such as The Best Man franchise, Big Momma's House, Are We There Yet, and most recently the techno-thriller Missing. She's also got a far-reaching history on the small screen, with main roles in NCIS: Los Angeles and The Divide under her belt.

David Duchovny as Arnold

Image via Netflix

Arnold is the totally-inappropriate but well-meaning dad: a barrel of laughs in his own right. From making viewers cringe when he gives the seal of approval on his son's attractive, new girlfriend with a congratulatory wink and a thumbs-up, to his naive attempts at showing his "cultural awareness", he's continually tripping himself up.

David Duchovny's got multiple strings to his bow -- acting, writing, producing, directing, and songwriting -- but is most famous for his on-screen portrayal of FBI agent Fox Mulder in the long-running show The X-Files and Hank Moody on the TV series Californication.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Shelley

Image via Netflix

Shelley is the Jewish-American mom, who's comically over-zealous about welcoming her son's new love to the family, but ends up being a source of inescapable embarrassment to Ezra with her obvious inability to keep a lid on all of her microaggressions.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus made a name for herself on TV playing Elaine in the hit 90s comedy Seinfeld, playing the title character in the CBS sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine, and playing Selina Meyer in the HBO series Veep. She has won 11 Primetime Emmys for her work on television. She has recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and made appearances in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and she'll be reprising the role in next year's Thunderbolts.

Related:'You People': Lauren London & Director Kenya Barris Discuss the Importance of Authenticity

Sam Jay as Mo

Image via Netflix

Mo is Ezra's witty, straight-talking best friend and the only guide he's really got when it comes to navigating his relationship with Amira's parents. Sam offers some funny home truths to Ezra, with her blunt snippets of advice into cross-cultural dating hopefully helping keep her clueless pal afloat long enough for him to make it to the altar.

Sam Jay is a popular American comedian who's famously received 2 Emmy nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, for her writing on Saturday Night Live. She also co-wrote, co-created, and co-starred in the Peacock comedy series Bust Down.

Rhea Perlman as Bubby

Image via NBC

Not much is known so far about Bubby's character in You People, but we'd hazard a guess she'll prove to be -- as always -- a highly-watchable cog in the comedy machine. Will she help Ezra make a good impression, or just throw more spanners in the works? Let's stick a pin in that, shall we?

Rhea Perlman is a household name in TV acting. Nominated for a staggering 10 Emmy Awards -- of which she took home 4 wins for Outstanding Supporting Actress. She was also nominated for 7 Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series for her 11-season contribution to the iconic sitcom Cheers. She can also be seen in shows The Mindy Project and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.