From working alongside Eddie Murphy in 'You People' to her upcoming screen thriller, 'Missing,' Long is already having an excellent year.

In Kenya Barris’ upcoming film, You People, co-writer Jonah Hill plays Ezra Cohen, a guy who’s down on his luck in love, and who happens to climb into the wrong car at the right time. His run-in with Amira Mohammad (played by Lauren London) turns out to be a match made in heaven, and the most logical next step is a proposal.

When it’s time for Ezra and Amira to meet the parents, You People flips the romantic comedy genre on its head. Addressing cultural and generational differences, You People features an all-star cast with Eddie Murphy and actress Nia Long as Amira’s skeptical parents, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny as Ezra’s well-meaning, but cringe-inducing family.

Ahead of You People’s Netflix premiere on January 27, Collider’s Steve Weintraub spoke with Long about her role in the movie. During the interview, Long shares what about the script appealed to her and breaks down the uncomfortable experiences that arise when two families meet for the first time. She also discusses other big projects she has coming up, from Missing with Storm Reid (Euphoria) to The Best Man: The Final Chapters. You can watch the interview in the player above and read the full transcript below.

COLLIDER: You've done a lot of cool, different projects. If someone has actually never seen anything you've done, what is the first thing you'd like them watching and why?

NIA LONG: Ooh. I would say Roxanne Roxanne. I think that film highlights the Black, single mother experience, and it's one of my grittier roles, I would say. It was really this internal journey of a woman trying to raise her children living in the projects in Queens.

Image via Netflix

You have Missing, You People, The Best Man: The Final Chapters coming out all very close together. When did you actually decide to own 2023?

LONG: I'm still trying to figure it out. Right now, I think I'm still renting, but here's what I'll say. One never knows when all these projects are going to come out, so you just do the work when it comes and you hope that it's good, and you just move forward. For everything to be coming out at once, I'm not going to lie, it's a little overwhelming, but I'm grateful. I'm grateful, and I feel blessed, and I feel this body of work is very diverse, and very different. Yeah.

It's also great because each role is so different.

LONG: So different.

Yeah. It just shows you what you can do as a performer.

LONG: Well, thank you. I try.

How quickly did you sign on to this? How much did you know when you got the script? For me, if someone told me all these people are in it, you're like, “Where do I go?”

LONG: Well, I was kind of like that. I didn't need to know what the script was about. I was like, "Whatever. If they're doing it, I'm doing it." No, but I did read the story because that's what I do.

I would say that [Kenya Barris] and I are friends. He told me he was doing this project. I was like, "Oh, that sounds so good." I was living in New York at the time. He called and said, "I really want you to read this and tell me what you think." I was like, "All right, cool." I really liked the idea of putting together the Black family and the Jewish family. I think it's long overdue. It's a contemporary story. There's misunderstanding. There's comedy. There's a lot of side-eyes.

Image via Netflix

Yes. On the poster too.

LONG: I know. I was like, "Wow, I'm really giving side-eye on the poster." These are those uncomfortable experiences and moments between two families when there is a marriage. Everyone's jockeying for position, wants to be in control. The film really explores cultural practices and how they can create big conflict.

It's also very authentic. It's not Hollywoodized, if you will.

LONG: No, there were cameras everywhere. I didn't even know what was being shot half the time. I was like, "Oh, that was on me. I'm sorry. Can we do that again?"

