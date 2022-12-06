Kenya Barris has established himself as a multi-talented figure in the film and television industry. Perhaps best known as the creator of the Emmy Award-winning Black-ish (2014-2022) and the show's two spin-offs Grown-ish (2018-) and Mixed-ish (2019-2021), nearly all of Barris' stories eloquently and thoughtfully commentate on the black experience in America, typically to humorous effect as Barris is clearly most comfortable in the comedy world. Barris has also had his hand in writing for various feature films, such as the legacy sequel Coming 2 America (2021) and the multi-generation-uniting reboot of Shaft (2019), but for his next feature film project, Kenya Barris will be taking on directing duties for his feature directorial debut.

That project is You People (2023), which sees Barris not only reuniting with legendary comedian and Saturday Night Live (1975-) icon Eddie Murphy after working together on Coming 2 America, but he'll also be joined by co-writer Jonah Hill for this comedic look into love and the cultural and generational divides it can unfortunately cause. Hill also stars in the film as a man who has fallen head over heels in love with the woman of his dreams (Lauren London), but when the two desire to get married, they find themselves each trying to vie for the parents' approval as their family dynamics and cultures begin to clash.

Kenya Barris, Eddie Murphy, and Jonah Hill forming a trio of comedic geniuses in it itself should be more than enough to garner interest from audiences, but in case anyone out there is looking for even more details on the upcoming film, here is everything we know so far about You People.

Watch the Trailer for You People

The first trailer for You People is very much a teaser trailer, focusing in on one scene that sums up what audiences can expect when the film premieres early next year. The scene sees Hill's character taking out his potential in-laws to a luxurious breakfast/lunch/brunch at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles, where he hopes to convince them that he'll be a good husband to their daughter. Hill seems more than a little bit nervous when discussing with them and Murphy's character as well as his wife (Nia Long) aren't finding themselves convinced by his attempts. The sequence clearly sets up that Hill has a long way to go if he wants the love and affection of the love of his life's parents.

Is You People Releasing on Streaming or in Theaters?

The above trailer also shows that You People is a Netflix production, and will be premiering on the streaming giant when it premieres early next year. No plans have yet been laid out by Netflix for whether the film will be receiving a limited theatrical release at this time.

Subscribers can ask Netflix what they mean by You People when the anticipated comedy premieres on the streamer starting Friday, January 27th, 2023.

What Is the Plot for You People?

The official plot synopsis for You People reads as follows:

A new couple (Jonah Hill, Lauren London) fall in love and find themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families (Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny) clashing cultures, in this comedy from Kenya Barris.

The synopsis reveals that Hill's parents will also be a major factor in the film, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Seinfeld) and David Duchovny (The X-Files). We don't see the other two parents in the trailer, but stills released by Netflix do show Murphy, Long, Louis-Dreyfus, and Duchovny all eating dinner together, in what surely won't be an awkward gathering where the differing political views and cultures once again make themselves known. Hopefully, the viewpoints of their parents won't further damage the relationship between Hill and London and put a damper on their plans for engagement.

Who is Making You People?

Kenya Barris will be making his directorial feature debut with You People, after previously directing several episodes of his series Black-ish as well as another series he wrote and starred in, #BlackAF (2020). In addition to taking on the directing duties for a feature film for the first time, Barris will also be fulfilling his usual duties as writer and producer. Star Jonah Hill will also be joining Barris as co-writer and co-producer.

The rest of the crew that will be joining Barris and Hill consist of several frequent collaborators of Barris on his other projects, including Mark Doering-Powell (Grown-ish) as cinematographer, Jamie Nelsen (Black-ish) as editor, Maxine Shepard (#BlackAF) as production designer, and costume designer Michelle Cole (Black-ish).

Who Is Starring in You People?

Jonah Hill doing another comedy is slightly surprising given that the actor and filmmaker has recently been trying to distance himself from the genre, or at the very least is desiring to show that he's more than the typecast characters he's best known for such as seen in Superbad, 21 Jump Street, and more. Having a major creative role in the film is certainly a major plus for any actor wishing to prove they are more than a one-trick pony, which Hill has already done with projects like Mid90s and will hopefully continue to do so with You People.

Hill is joined by Lauren London (Without Remorse) as Hill's romantic interest whose parents he desperately wishes to earn the approval of. London's parents of course are played by Eddie Murphy (continuing his streaming-based comeback that started with films like Dolemite Is My Name) as well as Nia Long, best known for The Best Man series. Hill's own parents will also be played by veteran stars, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus taking a break from her current major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play his mother and David Duchovny continuing to star in Netflix comedies as the father after starring in The Bubble (2022).

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Andrea Savage (Tulsa King), Rhea Perlman (Matilda), Elliott Gould (Ocean's Eleven), Molly Gordon (Booksmart), Bryan Greenberg (Friends with Benefits), La La Anthony (Power), Andrew Schulz (Sneaky Pete), Mike Epps (The Hangover), Travis Bennett (Dave), Sam Jay (Bust Down), rapper Yung Miami, Khadijah Haqq (Sky High), Jordan Firstman (Ms. Marvel), Matt Walsh (Veep), Emily Arlook (Grown-ish), Hal Linden (Barney Miller), Winnie Holzman (The Comeback), Richard Benjamin (Westworld), Deon Cole (Black-ish), and Felipe Esparza (The Eric Andre Show).