In the coming days, Netflix is set to release the first in its long list of major movies for 2023 as teased in a recent clip. You People is set to arrive on January 27 on the streaming platform and in anticipation of that, a new teaser has been released. The upcoming comedy comes from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and stars Jonah Hill as a man in love who wants to marry the daughter of Eddie Murphy. The two are front and center in this new teaser.

The trailer opens with the pair out for a drive within the city. It provides an opportunity for some bonding time between the prospective in-laws. “So, you wanna marry my daughter?” Murphy who plays Akbar Mohammed asks Hill’s Ezra Cohen. Hill's character then confirms that this is precisely his intention. As a loving father, Mohammed questions this suitor’s ability to provide security for his daughter specifically given that he left “a job in finance to start a podcast”. Ezra’s response of wanting to “follow his dream” does not entirely sit well with his prospective in-law and subtle threats are issued in a brilliantly comical manner.

Getting married is difficult for a majority of people the world over. Being loved by the families one is being married into is a different kettle of fish, particularly for Ezra and Amira (Lauren London). Amira’s family is a proud African-American family and are not excited by the fact their daughter is marrying a Caucasian man. Ezra’s family, on the other hand, are so self-absorbed they fail to see when they might be offensive. To top it all off, their ethnic and religious faith do not align with Amira being Muslim and Ezra being Jewish.

Image via Netflix

You People was co-written by Barris and Hill. Barris is notable for creating the sitcoms, Black-ish and BlackAF. In both shows, Barris was able to bring to the fore and discuss socially complex conflicts that plague the United States and his upcoming movie will follow a similar trend as well. Barris and Hill also produce alongside Kevin Misher. Executive producers include David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.

Alongside the aforementioned movie stars, You People boasts a star-studded lineup including David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

You People arrives on January 27, watch the clip below: