The first trailer for Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut is here, revealing You People is all about the clashes between people from different generations, ethnic backgrounds, and social classes. Together with the trailer, the movie also got a release date of January 27, 2023.

Barris is no stranger to using comedy to tackle complex social themes, such as structural racism and the everyday struggle of Black people in the US. That’s precisely the theme of Black-ish and BlackAF, two sitcoms created by Barris. Recently, he also joined Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi to bring Netflix’s musical video Entergalatic to life. And while Entergalatic is about making art in New York City, it also explores the experience of a Black man following his dreams.

You People follows a new couple from opposite cultural roots and how their families will deal with the fact these young people are in love. By focusing on a multicultural couple, Barris can explore how different families deal with expectations and how people from different generations can break the mold and forge new identities. It is a positive look at racial conflicts, focusing on how love forces us to question our prejudices. And ultimately, the movie argues how love might be the tool we need to build a world where people get along better than they currently do.

Image via Netflix

The trailer features Jonah Hill meeting with Eddie Murphy's character to discuss marrying his daughter and it goes about as well as one might expect for a rom-com that aims to tackle clashes between various social groups.

Who’s Involved in You People?

Barris directs You People from a script he wrote with Jonah Hill. Barris and Hill also produce alongside Kevin Misher. Executive producers include David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.

Together with the trailer, Netflix also released first-look images featuring members on some of the members of the star-studded cast of You People, which includes Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy.

Check out the new trailer and the movie’s synopsis below.