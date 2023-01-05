Netflix has released a new trailer and posters for You People, an upcoming comedy loaded with social commentary by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. The movie stars Jonah Hill as a starstruck lover who wants to marry the daughter of Eddie Murphy.

The trailer introduces Hill as Ezra Cohen, a successful businessman who’s pressured by his Jewish family to find a girl and get married. However, Ezra is a romantic who dreams about finding the one and won’t just settle for any person. One day, Ezra jumps on board Amira Mohammed’s (Lauren London) car, mistaking her for an Uber driver. This fateful encounter sprouts genuine love, and the two young people grow closer together. So close that Ezra decides to ask Amira’s hand in marriage. There’s only one issue, though. Two, to be more precise: their families.

Amira’s parents (Murphy and Nia Long) want what’s best for their daughter. And no white boy would ever be good enough for this proud Black family. As for Ezra’s parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny), they are so immersed in their woke speeches that they refuse to see how racist they can really sound.

To make matters worse, Amira’s family comes from Muslim, clashing with Ezra's Jewish background. This theme resonates in the new posters, which feature uncomfortable family gatherings with the saying: “Opposites attract, families don’t.”

While the trailer underlines how You People is a fun new take on the classic Romeo and Juliette concept, the romantic comedy is also about cultural conflicts in the United States. That shouldn’t be a surprise since Barris is no stranger to using humor to tackle complex social themes. That’s why he created Black-ish and BlackAF, two sitcoms about the challenges of being Black in the US.

Who’s Behind You People?

Barris directs You People from a script he wrote with Jonah Hill. Barris and Hill also produce alongside Kevin Misher. Executive producers include David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.

Together with the trailer, Netflix also released first-look images featuring members on some of the members of the star-studded cast of You People, which includes Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, and Bryan Greenberg.

You People comes to Netflix on January 5. Check out the new trailer, posters, and the film’s synopsis below.

