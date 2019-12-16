The New, Full ‘You’ Season 2 Trailer Is Here, Ready to Creep You the Hell Out

0

Ah, Christmas. A time for spreading joy. A time for spending time with loved ones. A time for being stalked and obsessed over by an abusive creepazoid known for murdering those he loves… wait, what was that last one? Netflix is dropping season 2 of You, which is, of course, a show about an abusive creepazoid (Penn Badgley) known for murdering those he loves, on December 26. And we’ve got the brand new trailer… just for you.

Joe is trying to start a new life in a new city (Los Angeles!) with a new name (Will!). He even meets a new love — the appropriately named Love, played by Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House). But can he move past his peculiar habits of abuse, stalking, and straight-up murder? Judging by this trailer’s tense conversations with ex Candace (Ambyr Childers), flashes of blood and sharp objects, and it’s usage of a very creepy cover of Radiohead‘s “Creep” (The Social Network, anyone?), my guess is “probably not so much, and it will probably be very entertaining for those who are into this sort of soapy horror kind of thing.” If you’re looking for a touch of coal in your stocking this year, You season 2 just might be the gift on your list.

You season 2 comes to Netflix December 26. Check out the full trailer and synopsis below. For more on the series, here’s our take on the first teaser of the new season. Plus, this very funny clip of the show sans Joe’s voiceover. And, our interview with showrunner Sera Gamble.