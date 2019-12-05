‘You’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals a New Name & Hunting Ground for Joe

0

Set your creep-o-meters to “High Alert” because Joe Goldberg is back in the new YOU Season 2 teaser trailer. The series, adapted from the Caroline Kepnes novel of the same name, first landed on Lifetime back in 2018. After the show was picked up for Season 2 and then dumped in December 2018, Netflix stepped in to save it. Now, Penn Badgley, who plays Joe, will lead a new cast which includes The Haunting of Hill House alum Victoria Pedretti while Ambyr Childers (The Master) returns as Joe’s ex, Candace Stone.

If this YOU Season 2 teaser is anything to go by, there are some big surprises in store. It’s revealed right at the top that Joe has traded stuffy old New York City for bright, spacious Los Angeles. No surprise there considering Joe has one too many skeletons — literal and figurative — in his closet; it makes sense he’d get out of the city as soon as possible. It also makes sense considering the YOU Season 1 finale included the return of Candace, who came prepared with threats to expose Joe for the monster he is.

Joe has also, apparently, changed his name. At the end of the teaser, which unfolds with him critiquing different kinds of Angelenos — the Instagram influencer, the chilled-out surfer, the screenwriter — as he stands in line at a coffee shop, he gives the barista his name. No, it’s not Joe; it’s “Will.” Well! How ’bout that? Someone is in full-on deception mode.

In Season 2, Joe will set his sights on a new obsession, a chef named Love played by Pedretti. Joe will also be trying to outrun his past, with his ex Candace on his tail and some loose ends still needing to be tied up. If the plot of Season 2 wasn’t enticing enough, this teaser reminds us we have a serious nail-biter on our hands.

YOU Season 2 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, December 26. For more, here’s our complete list of everything new on Netflix this December. Check out the teaser below: