Editor's note: The below article contains major spoilers for You Season 3.

Netflix’s hit series You has had a lot of twists, turns, and downright shocks over its last three seasons, but many fans will agree that the biggest one of all came at the end of its most recent. And they’re not the only ones. The cast of You gave a reaction interview to that unexpected death at the end of Season 3, thanks to a new video posted to the Netflix Twitter account.

Penn Badgley, who plays Joe, opens the clip by saying, “At the beginning of every season, I just ask the creators, ‘Who dies at the end?’ Because there’s always one person who dies at the end, who’s like, key.” Tati Gabrielle, who plays Joe’s new Season 3 obsession Marienne adds, “I didn’t want to ask Sera everything because I wanted to have a little bit of mystery and suspense for myself, too.” Victoria Pedretti, who portrays Joe's wife, Love, and who also happens to be THE big surprise death of the end of the season, adds, “I knew I was gonna go. I didn’t know exactly how it was gonna go down, honestly, until we were doing it.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Shows Like 'You' to Watch While You Wait for Season 4

The clip then takes viewers through the cast’s first watch of the shocking, final episode. We hear from Travis Van Winkle and Shalita Grant, who play Cary and Sherry, neighbors of the Quinn-Goldbergs who end up locked in the cage beneath Love’s bakery. We see a quick clip of the couple arguing, but ultimately pulling it together and finding a key hidden within the confines of the cage. Of the scene, Van Winkle says, “That cage stuff was so dope because we got to shoot that in sequential order. So, we got to do like a mini-play.”

Pedretti and Gabrielle, who have a very emotional scene together during the finale, also speak on their characters' time together. Of this, Gabrielle says, “They’ve both been wronged. It’s about a man, but in the end, it’s actually about them. And remembering that it’s like, ‘No, the man does not have the power.'"

Check out the full clip below, in which Badgley, Gabrielle, and Pedretti also sound off on Love's final scene, and get ready for an already-announced Season 4 on Netflix sometime in the future.

KEEP READING: 'You' Showrunner Sera Gamble on Joe's Journey and What Might Be In Store for Season 4

Does 'Dune' Have a Post-Credits Scene? Is there more spice to be had after the credits roll?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email