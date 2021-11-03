The most pressing question we still have is, where did Joe find the time to bake that pie from scratch?

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for You Season 3.After a long, almost two-year wait, the former Lifetime, now Netflix thriller You finally returned on October 15 for another bloody, anxiety-inducing season with Madre Linda's newest residents: the picture-perfect new parents on the block, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), the demon neighbors of California suburbia.

Season 3 was met with favorable reviews, especially for its departure from Season 1 and 2's established formula: boy meets girl, boy falls head over heels, boy keeps a box of used tampons and teeth, boy regretfully murders girl in act of disillusionment (a love story for the ages). After Love immediately murdered Joe's new victim, the mysterious neighbor briefly glimpsed in the final moments of Season 2, it became clear that Season 3 would give us a taste of something different, something daring: an unpredictable, blood-stained roller coaster packed with secrets, murders, and gluten-free, sugar-free cupcakes.

Despite Love and Joe's tendency to murder anyone who poses even the slightest inconvenience to them, Season 3 surprisingly includes less murder than in You's previous seasons. Even so, it features some of the thriller's most shocking deaths in the show's entirety. So, without further ado, let's rank them, shall we?

4. Ryan Goodwin

Joe is nothing if not predictable. The very moment Joe met Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), the effortlessly lovely, intelligent librarian with a complicated past, those pesky "Joe Goldberg, stalker extraordinaire" sirens started blaring. In a classic Goldberg move that we all knew was coming, Joe wonders in his internal monologue, "Are you...flirting with me?" And the collective groans can be heard from living rooms everywhere.

Once it was revealed that Marienne's manipulative ex was none other than Ryan Goodwin (Scott Michael Foster), Madre Linda's nosy reporter, there was not even a shred of doubt that Joe would be sure to eliminate this toxic force of a man from Marienne's life. Ryan is almost a Benji 2.0 —he may not have a pretentious artisanal soda start-up or a lethal peanut allergy, but he is yet another toxic male standing in the way of his latest obsession's future. Truth be told, I was surprised it took Joe so long.

3. James Kennedy (off-screen)

If there is one thing we know about Love Quinn, it's that her impulsivity makes her just a smidge unhinged. Given her penchant for permanently removing people from this Earth at the drop of a hat, it's no wonder many suspected there was something more to the death of her supposed soulmate and former husband, James (Daniel Durant). Before Love hit us with that ground-shaking plot twist at the end of Season 2, Love and James' love story seemed like a tragic and cruel twist of fate — her soulmate taken from her due to a mysterious "sickness." Even after it was revealed that Love was in fact a secret killer with a habit of slashing throats, it was hard to believe that Love had played a part in her former husband's death. Up until Season 3, Love's only victims were those who posed a threat to those she loves and holds dear. She is so fiercely protective of her loved ones that she is willing to kill for them. Still, though, the seeds of possibility started to sprout with Forty's (James Scully) haunting words just before his tragic demise: "You really think that I am that dumb that I don't know what you're capable of?" It is clear that Forty is alluding to the traumatic au-pair incident, but what if there was also something else? Was Love capable of killing a loved one?

It turns out that yes, she is. But don't worry: it was an accident. So, does it really count? (Yes). Love confesses to Joe in the final episode of Season 3 that she accidentally killed James after dosing him with aconite, A.K.A. wolfsbane. She claims she only wanted to temporarily paralyze him so that she could keep him in one place long enough to convince him to stay with her following his recovery from his mysterious "illness." And just like that, the fan theory was confirmed, and poor James was added to Love's roster.

2. Love Quinn

It was inevitable: there was no way that both Joe and Love were going to make it out of this alive. Still, what a way to go.

Love's death, despite seeming like a devastating inevitability, still felt like a punch to the gut. Her final words are haunting to the core: "We are perfect for each other, but bad for Henry. He'll know what you are." In a chilling montage, set to Taylor Swift and Bon Iver's hauntingly appropriate "Exile," Joe kills Love with her own wolfsbane, stages her death as a suicide, fakes his own death as Love's final act of vengeance, and just to add a little dose of the theatrical, chops off two of his toes, and tucks one of them into a pie that, somehow, he found time to make in between staging a murder. It's ruthlessly cruel, but it's also heartbreakingly poetic. Love Quinn will go down as a terrible, brutal legend; "a bit of a folk hero... the Mrs. Lovett of Madre Linda."

It's a huge stretch, but many are desperately hopeful: could Love have made it out before Joe set their picture-perfect suburbian dream ablaze? We will have to wait until Season 4 to find out.

1. Natalie Engler

After seeing the lengths that Love will go to to protect and preserve her marriage, it wasn't necessarily shocking that Love killed Joe's newest obsession Natalie (Michaela McManus), A.K.A. the Mystery Woman Beyond the Fence, a privileged housewife who is so terribly bored she is contemplating having sex with her "boring neighbor." Too bad for Natalie, because that "boring neighbor" is none other than Joe Goldberg.

At the end of Season 2, Joe found his new "You." Speculation immediately erupted on the internet. Would she be, in one of the more popular theories, Joe's mother? Or would it simply be another woman for Joe to prey on? No matter who the unlucky lady would turn out to be, it was safe to say that given Joe's patterns, his newest conquest would stick around for the entire season.

Hence, why it came as such a blinding shock when Love hacked Natalie with an axe at the end of Episode 1.

Again, it was a given that Natalie and Joe certainly wouldn't be riding off into the sunset (remember Candace and Beck?). But Season 3 threw us a wildcard with, of course, Love Quinn. Season 3 of You deviated from its previously established formula, a bold, sharp move that kept the season from sliding into the stale slope of predictability. In giving Natalie the axe (literally!), the formula crumbled, opening the door to the most shocking season yet.

