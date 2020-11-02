‘You’ Season 3 Is Now Filming, Per a Slightly Ominous Penn Badgley Set Photo

Filming has officially begun on Netflix’s You Season 3, thanks to a somewhat ominous new set photo featuring one of the show’s stars, Penn Badgley. It’s been a hot minute since we’ve gotten any new episodes of You, with Season 2 dropping on Netflix back in December 2019. Season 2 ended on a heck of a cliffhanger, with the show’s central couple, Joe (Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti), surviving some brutal twists of fate and settling down in the suburbs of Los Angeles. While Love is more than happy to go suburban, Joe seemed to be less comfortable and already had his eye on the mysterious next-door neighbor with a similar taste in books, his one true passion.

On Monday, Netflix announced filming had begun on You Season 3 on Twitter. The announcement came in the form of an intriguing and timely caption (“We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. ‘You’ Season 3 is back in production.”) and a photo from the You set. The photo featured Badgley sporting a You-themed mask that reads, “Hello, you,” a phrase which should make any fan’s blood run cold.

Season 3 just might be You‘s biggest season to date. Not only has the show recruited three new cast members — Shalita Grant (Search Party), Travis Van Winkle (Transformers), and Scott Speedman (Underworld) — but it will be offering Pedretti the chance to go even bigger in her performance as Love. While speaking with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Pedretti teased what’s on the horizon and hyped up exploring Love’s tendency toward hysteria. As she put it, “Yeah, the hysteria. I mean, it was always happening. She was always kind of off her rocker consistently, even before the large reveal at the end of the season. But yeah, I just love when she and Joe are just going at it, you know? With all the hypocrisy. It’s kind of hysterical. I really want to venture more into that.”

You Season 3 is coming soon. Check out the official filming announcement below.

We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU Season 3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/ijti25tPFk — Netflix (@netflix) November 2, 2020

