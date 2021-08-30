The smash hit psychological thriller is back (with a baby along for the ride) on October 15.

Hot on the heels of a teaser trailer that confirmed an October 15 premiere, Netflix has now released the first batch of images from Season 3 of smash hit psychological thriller series You. If you're not familiar with the premise, the production stills give off the impression of a happy little family unit now that Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti's Love Quinn have welcomed a little bundle of joy into their lives.

Of course, that most definitely isn't the case when the lovebirds both have a habit of being manipulative and murderous, so a baby is no doubt going to significantly alter the dynamic of You. The expressionless, deadpan and very much homicidal Joe fell victim to a scheme he'd have been proud of in Season 2 when Love made him fall for her by meticulously studying his past.

Image via Netflix

The finale ended with Joe's old habits resurfacing when he spies a mysterious new neighbor, but it'd be far too obvious for You to fall into the same pattern of obsession, especially with a baby in the mix. Plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but we can expect no shortage of ludicrous twists and soap opera drama that Netflix subscribers are guaranteed to lap up.

After migrating from Lifetime to become a full-fledged Netflix original, You has become one of the platform's most popular episodic titles, with a reported 54 million viewers checking out Season 2 in the first four weeks after it was released in December 2019.

Season 3 of You looks set to continue the trend with another run of weird, wild, and wonderful adventures on October 15, and you can check out more first-look images below, which feature new cast members Scott Speedman and Tati Gabrielle:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

