‘You’ Showrunner Sera Gamble Is Already Teasing Season 3 Plot Details

0

Spoilers ahead on the final scenes of You Season 2.

Have you already mainlined Netflix series You Season 2? Are you absolutely dying, yearning, and/or burning to know what is going to happen after the wild cliffhanger which left Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) in a very interesting place? Well, series showrunner and co-creator Sera Gamble is here to tease some possible directions for the plot of You Season 3 and the vision is very tantalizing.

The breakout hit Netflix series has been gobbled up by fans since Season 2 dropped on December 26. Adapted from the Caroline Kepnes novels, which begin with the first book titled You, Season 2 found Joe on the run after his ex, Candace (Ambyr Childers), re-appeared with threats to expose him for the sociopath he is. Over the course of the season, we watch Joe fall back into old patterns as he pursues an accomplished chef named Love. But, as the romance develops between these two, Love reveals herself to be just as dark and complex (and disturbing) as Joe. Season 2 ends with Love fully aware and accepting of Joe’s murderous past and the couple moving into the California suburbs now that Love is pregnant with Joe’s baby. But Joe, always a slave to his romantic desires, may have someone new to obsesses over.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Gamble opened up about where You could go in Season 3. Even though You has not officially been renewed for Season 3, it’s very clear that the introduction of the wildcard that is Love and Joe’s still-wandering eye could lead the story to some unusual places. Gamble reveals:

“Our fingers are crossed that we get to keep telling the story. We don’t have any kind of official pickup or anything. I will say that when we originally sold the show, we very broadly described it as each season would be a new love obsession and a new world. Season one is Beck in New York, and season two is Love in L.A., and so we are evoking where we would like to go, which is to a much more suburban, insular world where Joe would be a complete fish out of water. And now Love occupies a very different place because she is the mother of his child but also not the woman he thought she was. I think to me, the most important thing about that last scene is just it is confirmation that Joe is still Joe in a way that’s not going to be great for Joe. That he has not learned that he cannot just keep looking for the next person to attach his hopes and dreams to that way. It seems clear that he’s falling into some version of that same pattern. I can’t say that we know exactly what a season three would be, but I can say things won’t go well for Joe.”

Despite Gamble’s comments on the original vision of the series or how the ending of Season 2 will direct the events of Season 3, the information here is positively tantalizing. Honestly, the mere thought of a true reckoning for Joe next season is divine because, well, homeboy is problematic as hell. But we also need an even deeper dive into the new relationship dynamic between Love and Joe, especially since Love is already operating at Joe’s level and would be able to call him out on any shady business — or potentially wreak some havoc of her own and ruin Joe’s ostensible plans to leave her. But no matter what happens, all we ask is for Netflix to renew You full stop.

You Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix. For more, check out the positive Season 2 review written by Collider’s own Haleigh Foutch.