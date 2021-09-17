Netflix has released three new You Season 3 posters showing Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti's Love Quinn in their new suburban lives. The new posters were dropped just after a new trailer teased many more dark turns to Joe’s and Love’s twisted love story. The third season is set to premiere October 15 on Netflix.

Each new poster shows Joe and Love taking care of an everyday suburban chore, like gardening, cooking, or tending to the lawn. However, there’s something disturbing in each poster that reveals the Jow and Love are not doing so great in controlling their killer impulses and trying to look like your regular married couple. The cake they are baking in the kitchen has bloody-red dough, the lawn looks like it has a grave, and seeing the two killers holding gardening cutters brings a chill to our spines.

Season 3 of You will pick up where Season 2's finale left us, as Joe and Love moved away from the city to hide in the suburbia. However, there’s no way to run from your sinful past, especially since Joe and Love cannot help but give in to their dark impulses. For Joe, this happens as he obsessively falls in love with a neighbor, and for Love, as she reacts violently to her jealously. To make matters more complicated, Joe and Love have a baby together, and the couple will have to use all their restraint not to kill each other.

Joe’s new romantic interest in Season 3 will be played by Michaela McManus, best known as Lindsey Strauss on One Tree Hill. Other new cast members for Season 3 include Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Dylan Arnold, and Tati Gabrielle, with Saffron Burrows returning as Love's mother.

Netflix is hoping You can still be one of the streaming platform’s biggest successes, as the new season earned a place in the “Netflix and Chill” special Halloween programming. According to the streaming platform, 54 million viewers checked out Season 2 in the first four weeks after it was released in December 2019, making it one of the most-seen Netflix Originals shows of all time.

All 10 episodes of You Season 3 are set to drop on Netflix on October 15. Check out the new posters below:

