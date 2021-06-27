Editor's note: The following contains spoilers forYou Season 2.

“Hey you!” Yes, I bet you are missing this phrase a tad much after the pandemic delayed the release of You season 3. While Netflix viewers were left with a cliffhanger at the end of the season 2 finale in late 2019, there are already some details available that will make the wait for Season 3 less excruciating. Whether it’s Joe’s extremely complex psyche, his obsession to “protect” who he loves, or our impending interest to find out what other crazy plot twists are coming our way, You is a success when it comes to keeping you on the edge of your seat.

For this reason we compiled all the information we have about You Season 3 to at least give you a sense of relief. Here is a look at the updated release date, cast members, and potential story arc for the next season.

Just like the majority of Netflix originals that were filmed during the pandemic, You was not an exception to production delays. The show was renewed for season 3 in January of 2020, but the filming process only resumed in November of last year. Netflix announced that the cast was back on set through a social media post featuring Penn Badgley wearing a mask with Hello You engraved on it.

It was only in April of 2021 that we received the anticipated news that the production had its wrap-up. Also in April, it was announced that You Season 3 (amongst other top-notch Netflix shows like Cobra Kai and The Witcher) will be released sometime in between the months of October and December of 2021, running 10 episodes in length. So yes, the You Season 3 release date is in 2021, but towards the end of the year.

Is There a You Season 3 Trailer?

Netflix has not yet released a You Season 3 trailer, but we will add one to this article once it drops. With the new season's release date still a ways off, we may have to wait a few months to get our first look at footage.

Which You Cast Members Are Returning?

Ruling out the obvious two cast members we already know are returning for Season 3 (Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, who played Joe’s love interest in season 2), there are a couple other names that are slated to return. Let’s start with a familiar face. As we came to understand during the final episodes of season 2, Love and Joe are eager to start fresh in a new city, house, and welcome their first child together. While we definitely know that these two aren’t parent material, we are also sure that Dottie (Saffron Burrows), a.k.a Love’s mom, will try her best to be the support system for her daughter and future grandchild. So much so that actress Saffron Burrows has been announced as a series regular for Season 3.

In addition, Ellie (Jenna Ortega) is still in the picture. Despite her living far away, she is still financed by Joe. After all, he feels sorry for her sister’s tragic aftermath in season 2.

Sera Gamble, the series co-creator and showrunner, has mentioned that some of Love’s friends from season 2 will also make an appearance in season 3.

Who Are the New Characters in You Season 3?

Also hinted in the previous season, Joe isn’t that fond about being with a person who shares his same flaws. That means that he is drawn to a new potential love interest, his mysterious neighbour. Although we weren’t certain about who would be starring in this role, we are now aware that Michaela McManus (Law and Order: SVU) is the chosen one. She will play Natalie in You Season 3, a woman who lives a luxurious lifestyle alongside her wealthy husband, but who is also conscious of her privileged position. Natalie has her own secret that Joe will long to uncover, which means that she will most likely have a tragic ending (we didn’t forget what happened to Beck!) or maybe surprise us with an unexpected turnaround.

Hold onto your butts because there’s more where that came from. Two new series regulars and nine recurring roles were confirmed for You Season 3! The two regulars will be Dylan Arnold (After) and Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). Dylan Arnold will play Theo, a college student who doesn't seem to get along with his stepfather and suffers from dangerous behaviour and substance addiction. Then Gabrielle will portray Marianne, an observant librarian who would do anything to keep her child safe and sound.

Shalita Grant (NCIS: New Orleans) and Travis Van Winkle (Transformers) are set to play characters that will welcome Joe and Love to their own inner circles. Sherry (Shalita Grant) is a mom-influencer that seems to be nice and outgoing, but in reality, she is just a “mean girl” that pretends to enjoy Love’s company in their friend group. On the other hand, Cary (Travis Van Winkle) is a wealthy supplement company owner that draws Joe into his exclusive crowd.

A couple other actors who will have recurring roles in You season 3 are:

- Scott Speedman (Felicity) as Matthew, a successful CEO and husband that masks his emotions with utter ease. Could he be related to Natalie, the mysterious neighbour?

- Scott Michael Foster (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Ryan, a news reporter who is popularly known within the local community.

- Ben Mehl (The Good Wife) as Dante, another librarian in the mix.

- Shannon Chan-Kent (from Hallmark’s Feeling of Home) as Kiki, a married life coach who is part of Sherry’s “mean girl” click that Love joins.

- Christopher Sean (Days of our Lives) as Brandon, Kiki’s husband and stay-at-home dad, who made millions through the tech industry.

- Chis O’Shea (Madame Secretary) as Andrew, another stay-at-home dad who is aware of all the gossip of the town. He is also a member of Sherry's squad.

- Bryan Safi (9-1-1) as Jackson, Andrew’s husband and works as a tech attorney. Despite his success in the market, he manages to remain humble.

- Mackenzie Astin (Homeland) as Gil, a kind-hearted and often naive geology professor. (Oh boy, don’t want to know what happens to him!)

-Ayelet Zurer (Daredevil) as Dr. Chandra, a couple’s therapist that digs deep to find the root of the problem. (Watch out to not end up in jail like Dr. Nicky!)

-Jack Fisher (Agents of SHIELD) will periodically appear as young Joe during flashbacks of his turbulent childhood.

What Do We Know About the Story?

Although You is based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling book series and the third novel was released in April of this year, the storyline seems opposite to the intended plot for this season of the Netflix adaptation. After all, in the new book Joe has grown tired of Love and sets aside the city lifestyle for nature. He also meets a librarian named Mary Kay DiMarco, who as we all know, becomes his new obsession.

This plot is far from what we already know about this season, since as previously mentioned, Joe’s new love interest is his upper-class neighbour. Besides, the promotion of Love’s mother as a series regular could indicate that the show will also focus on Love’s pregnancy and how that factor will play out in Joe’s already altered feelings towards her. Love has also proven herself to be an unpredictable and manipulative counterpart, so she isn’t naive enough to let Joe toss her aside and dive into a new romance with someone else.

Where Will You Season 3 Take Place?

Despite the fact that You season 3 was filmed in L.A., showrunner Sera Gamble had revealed previously that their intent is to change Joe’s location with every season. She hinted that his next destination will make him feel like a “fish out of water” and that it might be set in a suburban area.

What are the Episode Names?

Although we don’t know all the episode names yet, we are sure about the first episode. It will continue the loosely linked narrative to Hidden Bodies (book 2 in the You series) and it will be called: “And They Lived Happily Ever After”.

